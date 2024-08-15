Do you know somebody, or are you someone who could do with a friend to talk to and go out for a cuppa, a movie, a scenic drive? Let the Good Times Roll are exactly this... a friend, a companion to combat loneliness and isolation – or just to have a good old belly laugh with!

At Let the Good Times Roll we want all people to have the opportunity to get out for an experience or adventure without barriers holding them back – such as loneliness, mobility, or lack of understanding.

Keryn loves to help get you where you would like to go safely, while providing exceptional company, humour, and a memorable experience along the way. All experiences can be adjusted based on your preferences.

Feel free to request anything you would like to do and Let the Good Times Roll will try to make it happen!

Let the Good Times Roll outings can include anything from a movie, a meal out at a restaurant or cafe, a trip to Arc Brewing at Blueskin Bay, a picnic or scenic drive, swimming at the local pool, library, assistance with shopping or help getting to and from the

airport or hospital – really anything where a little extra help or company would be appreciated.

The fare can be shared by up to four adults with no extra surcharge per person.

For more information please visit, Let the good times roll, 027 545 0711