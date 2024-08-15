As we age, every day becomes a little more precious and for Vanessa Bent, making someone’s day is one of the most rewarding parts of her job.

In 2018 Otago-born Vanessa exchanged a career in Auckland for a job in the surgical department at Dunedin Hospital, completing her Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management in 2022.

Now in her new role as Care Home Manager at Redroofs Lifecare, Vanessa is brimming with enthusiasm for Dunedin’s much-loved care home.

‘‘It's a truly special place,’’ she says.

She is particularly excited about Redroof’s new Day Care programme.

“It’s a lovely break for our visitors and their carers and a chance to experience life at Redroofs.” she says.

While Vanessa is relishing her new role, she is quick to acknowledge her team.

‘‘They're incredibly caring and always ready to rally together.’’ she says. “And that’s what making ‘A Better Everyday’ is all about".

For more information please visit, Redroofs Lifecare, 03 467 5113, 15 Dunblane Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin.