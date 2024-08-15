Smile with Confidence: Revitalise Dental

Revitalise Dental has been a crown and bridge dental laboratory for many years, but it is also a denture clinic.

On the third floor of Consultancy House on Bond St, Revitalise Dental boasts a team with a combined experience of over 100 years in prosthesis dentistry, ensuring patients are in the best of hands.

Changing people’s lives is what the team at Revitalise Dental in Dunedin loves to do the most.

Through a customised process, they create perfectly fitting dentures that can have a real impact on the way a patient interacts with the world.

As well as offering the best treatment plans, Revitalise Dental can help patients financially by working with WINZ and insurance companies and offering various payment options through the likes of Q Card and Afterpay.

If you’re considering dentures or need expert advice, book a free consultation with us today.

For more information please visit, Revitalise Dental, 03 425 0135, Consultancy House 3rd floor/7 Bond Street, Central Dunedin