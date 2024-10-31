ODT Class Act Awards 2024

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.By Luke Chapman Features Southern Television 0 Commentshttps://www.youtube.com/live/6g5jnVGdFDE Related Stories ODT Sports Chat: Surf Sports ODT Sports Chat: Touch rugby ODT Sports Chat: Athletics Sports Chat: Open day for budding young athletes ODT Racing Chat: Wingatui's million dollar meeting Mid-Autumn Festival Concert Dunedin 2024 ODT Sports Chat: Roller Derby Game Time Dunedin Hospital Protest March Spreading festive cheer NPC Tipping Competition: Round 4 Special Rigs for Special Kids highlights ODT Sports Chat: Hockey Men's Premier Finals More