ODT Racing Chat: Club Team Challenge Day preview

ODT Racing Chat brought to you by Fred’s Fencing is back for the last time this season as we preview and review the last feature meeting at Wingatui for the season. The races kick off at 11.30 on Sunday and we talk to the world’s best tipster Blake Prince about what is happening at rugby at the races on Sunday. We check out the rumour that the Punters Club is close to selling out? We need to know if the undie 500 is on again this year? We also pester Blake to give us a couple of winners we can take to the bank. We also grab local trainer Terry Kennedy to give us a rundown on his runners and his best of the day. So this video is a must see and remember Racing Chat will be out at the races on Sunday to catch some of the action.