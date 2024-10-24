ODT Sports Chat: Surf Sports

In the latest ODT Summer Sports chat we catch with catch up with head honcho of surf life-saving in Otago and Southland Brent Matehaere to find out what is happening over the summer.

We find him on a bracing Tuesday night at St Clair beach keeping a watchful eye over 50-odd 11- to 15-year-olds as they go through a rigorous training course which takes place twice a week in the summer.

PD talks to Brent about current numbers, do we need more, how the six clubs in the south are faring and how is funding going?

The first of their big events is the White Island surf race which takes place this Saturday morning, and it sounds like the numbers entering are right up there.

PD also catches up with budding lifesavers Heath and Holly and one of the trainers, Jon Richardson.