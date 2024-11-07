1 Chartlea Park Road - Consented Dairy Support

Balfour Southland - 1 Chartlea Park Road

For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty

Country & Co are privileged to present this diverse Northern Southland property located just 12.5km from Lumsden and 14km from Balfour, boasting stunning views of the Waimea valley.

Currently run as a sheep and beef block, the farm has a dairy grazing consent to reasonably high levels and could present options for cereal production or deer with 50% of the property deer fenced including all of the hill. Well balanced property with contour ranging from flat to medium hill and having good access throughout including internal lanes for ease of management.

There is a character modernised six bedroom homestead in a well established park like setting that presents a kids paradise complete with astro tennis court. Infrastructure includes a three stand woolshed with covered sheep yards, nine bay implement shed with two bay workshop, two bay storage shed and a modern set of cattle yards. The farm has been well managed and cared for with re-investment into lanes, regrassing and ongoing maintenance of drainage and fertiliser.

Given the 130ha neighbouring block for sale and 397ha lease option (in whole or part), there is opportunity for scale. Seldom do we have diverse blocks of this standard.

Land Area:

201 ha.

Nearest Town:

Lumsden, 12.5km.

Primary School:

Lumsden Primary School, 12.6km.

Balfour School, 14km.

Secondary School:

Northern Southland College, 12.5km.

Bus pick up outside gate.

Freezing Works:

Lorneville Alliance, 71.3km.

Salesyards:

Lorneville, 68.8km.

Present Condition (areas approximate):

Paddocks 23 and 24 totaling 14.2ha will be sown back into winter crop. Paddock 5 of 4.65ha was sown in medium term Mohaka grass in 2021. Balance in permanent pasture with a good re-grassing history, detailed map in file.

Contour Description:

Approx. 140ha flat to soft undulation with balance of 60ha medium low hill, of which 50% has been or is considered cultivatable.

Aspect:

North and South split by hill.

Soil Types:

Makarewa + Jacobstown + Waikoikoi + Mandeville + Kaihiku.

Average Rainfall:

900-1,100mm annual.

Altitude:

150-200 MASL.

Weeds:

No noxious weeks and overall clean property, annual weed programme in place for thistles and gorse/ broom.

Main Paddocks:

33

Holding Paddocks:

7

Water Supply:

Sourced from the Lumsden-Balfour Water scheme with eight units. Pumped via scheme to two 30,000L tanks on the hill, which gravity feeds through 40mm, 32mm, and 20mm lines to troughs in all paddocks. Conventional sheep troughs except for the hill blocks which have round cattle troughs.

Fertiliser:

Good capital and maintenance history. Overall fertility showing averages of 24 Olsen P's, 8 Potassium, and ph 5.8 (subsequent rectification of most of paddock ph to desirable ph of 6 by application of lime up to 2t/ha following low tests). Latest soil tests on file.

Nitrogen Used:

2.4t N to paddocks required.

Access and Roads:

Three way access to Property via the Chartlea Park & Josephville Glenure roads. Capped track within property provides access across southern portion of the flats with uncapped tracks providing access to the hill blocks as well as to the northern flats.

Supplements:

Approx. 150t of winter crop and supplementary feed to be left at settlement.

Additional Feed Purchased:

60 bales of baleage are brought in.

Supplement made on Farm:

Approximately 120 bales of baleage.

Homestead:

Character modernised six-bedroom home with weatherboard exterior and iron roof set in a private established peaceful setting. Extensively renovated in 2017. Open plan living/modern kitchen and separate living area. Additional office room. Master bedroom has walk in wardrobe and ensuite. Home is well heated via modern diesel radiators throughout, a central free standing multi burner and heatpump. Ceiling and floors are fully insulated, walls partially done. Detached double garage. Water is sourced from the farm scheme. The house is well suited for homestays with an effective guest wing and interesting local history. The garden is extensive but relatively easy care and the grounds include an Astro Tennis court. This further provides a kids paradise for any family.

Farm Buildings:

Nine bay implement shed with 4 having power, 2 bays are used as a workshop which have concrete floor, Three stand raised board woolshed with attached covered yards, Two bay storage shed.

Farm Chattels (Plant & Machinery):

Te Pari cattle crush, sheep stock crates, electric fence units (2), killing shed.

Silage Pits and Pads:

Quarry paddock and Saddle hill block been used in past due to suitable dry ground.

Gravel Pits:

Rotten Rock Pit in quarry paddock. Good rotten rock seam source south of hill.

Yard:

Modern set of cattle yards with Te Pari crush, covered sheep yards adjacent to woolshed.

Shelter and Trees:

Approx. 3.5km of mature shelter belts of mixed species.

0.5ha maturing tree belt (alongside paddock 5) at 3 stems wide. Not in ETS.

Current Stock:

2,100 Ewes, 1,100 hoggets, 20 R2's and 5 yearling cattle.

Crop Yeild:

Approximately 10t/ha from swede and kale crop.

Lambing:

140 - 150%

Date - Lambing:

12 Sep 2024

Lambing Weights:

18kg +

Stock & Plant:

Three shearing machines, two woolpress’s, free standing cattle yard/gates, sheep/cattle loading ramp, bus shelter.

TB Status:

C10

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Shay Moseby or Tom Harrington