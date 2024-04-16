33A Cardigan Street - Family Retreat

North East Valley - 33A Cardigan Street

By Negotiation

Placed in a magical woodland setting, surrounded by native trees and encased in bird song, this character filled 1920s home combines classic elegance with ample practicality. Positioned over two levels, providing excellent versatility to accommodate guests, or simply enjoy the well-proportioned space and bask in the peaceful surroundings.

Interior:

An open plan, yet cosy and warm blended lounge, dining and kitchen space, complete with garden outlook.

Farmhouse style kitchen with good storage space.

There are 6 bedrooms in total (1 in the studio and 5 in the main home), all with their own charm and various restful outlooks. Perhaps utilise the smaller bedrooms into office or study spaces.

Upstairs family bathroom with timber panelling.

A spacious separate lounge, located upstairs its north west facing aspect soaks up the sun and has a lovely restful feel.

A flexible studio space, awarding its own double bedroom, bathroom, sunroom and large lounge with preparation space. This is such a welcomed bonus of this home and can provide a solution for so many requirements extra income, extended family, blended house holds, this is a lovely space for multiple uses.

Easily heated by 2 heat pumps and a jet master fire, supported by ceiling and under floor insulation.

Whilst harmonious landscaping and birdlife surrounds the property, other notable features include the babbling creek running down the side of the woodland and under the private bridge walk way (off Montague street) a fitting entrance for a magical home.

Exterior:

2 off street parksLarge under house basement storage with partial concrete flooring.

Separate laundry with outside access.

Established gardens with fruit trees, vege gardens and copious amounts of beautiful flowers.

A front patio space.

The flexible floor plan of this charming property will cater to a wide range of living requirements, the tranquil locality offers a serene escape with excellent city proximity; not just a house but a home to enhance your lifestyle and happiness.

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Alice Munro