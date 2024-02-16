Address: 90 Felton Road, Bannockburn

Deadline sale: Closing 4pm Thursday 14th March 2024 at our Cromwell offices (prior offers considered)

We are privileged to offer this exceptional Bannockburn property to the market for the first time in close to 50 years. Located right in the heart of Felton Road, arguably the finest pinot noir growing area in New Zealand and recognised world-wide, this rare opportunity presents itself to secure a slice of paradise.

Drenched in all day sun, the property is nestled within a serene 1.3 hectare (+/-) site of park-like grounds, with it’s very own orchard, and enjoys the stunning backdrop of Bannockburn with views towards the iconic Sluicings and surrounding hills.

The quaint 1870s rammed earth cottage has been tastefully and sympathetically redeveloped to incorporate the best of modern living while retaining its character and special features. At the heart of the home the seamless open plan kitchen, dining and living spaces offer an inviting place to unwind with skylights adding to the abundance of natural light and a beautiful open wood fire providing warmth in the cooler months.

The modern country-style kitchen is equipped with up-to-date European appliances and a breakfast bar. The three bedrooms are serviced by a beautifully tiled bathroom with the convenience of a separate toilet in the laundry space. The home enjoys fantastic indoor/outdoor flow to a large, covered courtyard and the icing on the cake is the inground heated swimming pool that takes in the stunning surroundings.

Our owners are reluctantly moving on and are ready to pass on this lovingly cared for and special property for new owners to cherish.

Our owners are reluctantly moving on and are ready to pass on this lovingly cared for and special property for new owners to cherish.

Do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to live your ultimate lifestyle dream. Inspection is strictly by appointment and we urge early inspection.

