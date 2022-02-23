The All-New GWM Haval H6 is the future of mid-sized SUV

A mid-sized SUV that’s going to challenge traditional automotive thinking, The All-New GWM Haval H6 also redefines affordable luxury.

A world-class team of engineers and designers have brought together the best quality international components to create the smartest ever SUV in GWM Haval’s line-up. It is the first new model to be borne from the company’s huge R&D investment of over US$2.9 billion since 2015.

To explore all of the amazing features found in the All-New GWM Haval H6, visit: www.gwmhaval.co.nz

At the core of the H6 is GWM Haval’s new global lightweight modular platform. It’s designed to be safer, more refined, and more efficient than the previous model. Ideal for customers looking for the flexibility of a medium sized SUV, it outsizes most established models in the segment.

There are Premium 2WD, Lux 2WD, and the new Ultra in 2WD and 4WD options in the three grade line-up at the launch of the new H6.

All models are powered by a re-engineered 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, with 150W of power and 320Nm of torque. This is enhanced by the a new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, resulting in quick, precise shifts.

Fusing simple but exquisite curves and lines that deliver a refined elegance, the exterior of the new H6 has matured into something truly sophisticated. All three options feature 18 inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and tail lamps, DRL, and rear fog lamps.

The elegance is continued in the H6’s interior, where new generation comfort and the latest in automotive technology can be found. Options including 360 degree camera, wireless phone charging, fully automatic parking, and heated steering wheel are available.

All H6 models have LED instrument clusters, colour multimedia touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, reverse cameras, rear parking sensors, and more.

There are so many reasons why this is the future of mid-sized SUV, you owe it to yourself to find out more about the All-New GWM Haval H6: gwmhaval.co.nz/h6