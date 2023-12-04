“Audiology South’s care is absolutely brilliant” says Jimmy McGeown

“Wearing hearing aids has brought me back into an inclusive space in society, at work and home. I particularly enjoy not having to constantly ask “pardon”, or apologise every time I’m in a conversation. These hearing aids have been an absolute game changer.”

Jimmy McGeown works at St Kevins College in Oamaru, where his wife is the principal. He’s the property and assets manager for the St Kevins Foundation and co-ordinates the overseas workforce, so good communication is key. Jimmy also enjoys pig and deer hunting in his spare time, which most likely triggered his hearing loss.

Jimmy says he most likely noticed his hearing was going in his late 30s. “But I probably didn’t pay much attention at first as the hearing loss was so gradual. However, in crowded environments I simply could not take part in conversations, so bluffed my way through,” he says.

“I mucked around mulling over the idea of hearing aids for probably 7 years, but eventually my hearing became untenable and in 2002 I got my first pair of hearing aids from one of the nation-wide audiology clinics, and they were fine to deal with.

“But when my devices needed upgrading my friend Wendy, who works at the front desk at Audiology South in Oamaru, convinced me I should make an appointment.

“Well, what a difference. Audiology South is so much easier and up-front to deal with and everyone I subsequently met was genuinely interested in my plight. Everyone was friendly and helpful, and made me feel so welcome – they were brilliant, which was quite humbling.

“They knew about the devices they were recommending. My audiologist, Anthony was very patient and supportive when explaining things to me, and totally transparent without resorting to jargon throughout the fitting. The process was faultless.

“The support during the trial period for the new devices was great; it was a straightforward and simple process to follow. And after I purchased, the clinic followed up with further advice and support."

So what would Jimmy say to someone with hearing loss who has yet to act?

“Every day not acted on is quite literally a day lost, trapped in a prison stripping you of a precious sense. It’s your loved ones who suffer most."