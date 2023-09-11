The exhibition, Boundless – diverse perspectives from behind the lens is running at The Community Gallery from 12 to 20 September 10.00 – 6.00. It presents a diverse range of photographic perspectives from eleven photographers known as the OurSight group.

Formed during the first COVID 19 pandemic lock down, the OurSight group has been meeting most weeks online. The aims of the group have been to improve their photography skills, learn from each other and to develop proficiency in using Affinity Photo software. The eleven exhibitors all belong to the Dunedin Photographic Society.

Photography and art more generally, is often constrained by sets of rules to be learned by the beginner and then imposed through processes of external selection and recognition. The OurSight group wanted to break free from these external constraints.

All the exhibited images, be they prints or those projected on a large screen, have been self-selected. They represent the diverse range of approaches taken by members to creating art and giving voice to what matters for them.

The works on display are a fusion of different styles and techniques. Those who prefer photorealism have used their lenses and camera settings to tell their story with a few post processing tweaks.

Blue Fungi image by Ross McIvor

Highland Cow by Janice Brockett

Some have intentionally moved their camera or layered multiple exposures on top of each other.

Off Centre by Suzanne Renner

Flight at Sunrise by Franky Malone

One photographer features a series of abstract images captured by photographing accidental scrapes and colour splotches he found on shipping containers and rubbish skips around Dunedin. One includes words to enhance his photographs.

Contained VII by Gary McClintock

There is a time by Geoff Pearman

Others have used post processing software, AI and collaging techniques to create new works of art. The creative possibilities are boundless.

Fantasy Island image by Noelle Bennett

A desire to give back to the community means there will be a number of innovative workshops where individuals, schools or community groups can learn new skills. Throughout the exhibition people can drop in and learn how to process one of their own images and to make simple changes. In one weekend workshop people can learn how to start with a simple image, such as a spoon or a chair and use software to bend it and create something new.

Another workshop will be a photographic street excursion with a twist, aimed at finding out just how differently we each see our world. The use of AI will be experimented with as will software that helps people to explore what constitutes a ‘good image’.

The exhibition will feature a documentary made by a local film maker in which the eleven featured artists talk about what motivates them and their approach to creating photographic works of art. There is also a display of handmade books and cards, Beyond Digits, where photographs have been turned into handmade books, cards and three dimensional works of art.

Many of the works will be on sale.

True to the name of the exhibition the possibilities in using photography are boundless.

Workshops:

To learn more about the free workshops and to book in, go to the OurSight website www.oursight.co.nz