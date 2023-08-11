The cutting edge - Health & Beauty

The cutting edge

If you’ve ever had a “bad” haircut, you’ll know the importance of a good one. The right cut can boost confidence, enhance your features and reflect your personality.

Past trends

From 1980s perms to the “just-out-of-bed” messy hair of the noughties, past hair trends have seen it all. Ten years ago, blonde shades were all the rage, blow-waved into beach waves, and five years ago the curly bob was big, worn by actors such as Jennifer Lawrence.

The Butterfly Cut is a versatile, feathery cut which works best with wavy or curly hair. The longest layers are like “wings” and fall just below the shoulders so you can tuck them underneath and go short. It can frame the face and give the hair volume.

The iconic bob haircut has around fifty variations, so should suit any woman of any age. From the curved to the contoured, the shaggy to the smooth, it can be dried and styled quickly, and change from curly to straight with the use of heated hair irons.

Beautiful bobs

The Lob or long bob suits heart-shaped faces and usually falls a few centimetres below the chin.

The Choppy Bob can give movement to any type of hair. Straight or curly, the choppy bob frames the face and has, in the past, been embraced by actor Cameron Diaz.

The Blunt Bob is a shorter bob where the ends are cut into a straight line. It can give quite an impact visually and is usually cut without layers.

The Angled Bob suits most face shapes. It is more youthful and edgier than the blunt, cut to a diagonal with shorter layers at the back that are then longer at the front.

Hair masks and serums can both be applied to wet hair and have differing benefits. Masks should nourish and repair damage, whilst serums can minimise frizz and assist in styling. A good serum can add shine and soften the hair. It can make combing through easier and protect the hair from heat damage when blow-waving. Dry, dull hair can be softened and feel silkier.

Masks are a deep, conditioning therapy with concentrated ingredients to moisturise and nourish your locks. They can be left on the hair for several hours or even overnight. A good hair mask protects the scalp, nourishing the hair so that it looks naturally healthy and beautiful.

What’s hot for 2023? Can you believe perms are popping up everywhere on TikTok? The Permanent Wave dates back to the 1920s. Thankfully, the modern version is softer. Other trends include short cuts, fringes, and warm colours this winter such as coppers and the Princess of Wales’s fashionable shade, mocha chocolate. Alternatively, with the new Barbie™ movie being released in July, you could try the up-to-the-minute barbie-blonde. Whatever your style or colour, be proud of your hair and happy with your unique look.

Why not buy a new pair of earrings to go with a change of hairstyle? Like a good haircut, the right jewellery can make us feel more confident and reveal our personalities. There is a wide range of earrings from the classic to the modern and for every budget. Whether dazzling diamonds, on-trend Chandeliers or sculptural shapes made out of metal, we’re spoilt for choice. Even mis-matched earrings are still in vogue. And don’t forget our wonderful kiwi designers when treating yourself.

Word of Mouth

Vanda Symon is a Dunedin crime writer and radio host. Her new novel, Expectant, is available now.

What are the main ways you create balance in your life?

I struggle with finding balance when life is so busy and there are so many demands on my time. Instead of trying to carve out big chunks of “me-time” (and failing) I find respite and pleasure in the small things. If I’m working from home, I’ll make a tea tray with a flower from the garden, a little teapot and bone china tea set and milk jug; making that cup of tea feel special makes such a huge difference in my day. I’ll often have a jigsaw puzzle on the go, so I can just take 15 minutes out to work on the satisfaction of getting that damn piece in that flaming spot. I find there’s something about doing work in the garden and the physical act of yanking out weeds, or chopping back wayward trees that’s really satisfying. Maintaining relationships with people is so important, because it’s easy to let things slide when you’re so busy that you forget to connect with people. I always try to catch up with friends for a coffee and keep in touch with family. Small stuff counts.

Finding some form of balance is a lot easier at this stage in my life where my children have now left home, and I sadly no longer have elderly parents to look after. I know when the kids were at home, finding balance felt nigh on impossible. I feel very fortunate to be in a place in life where I can focus more on my needs and wellbeing.

How do you manage your health and fitness with demanding work commitments?

My mainstay is biking to work. That way I’m getting some regular exercise, and biking is fun! Bonus extra – I don’t have to worry about parking. The challenge will be winter biking and not turning into a wimp on the cold and wet days. I’m also a fencer at the Claymore Swords Club, so sport helps keep me fit and active, and is also wonderfully social. I’ve recently discovered Barre classes and try to get along every week. I love it.

How much pressure is there on women to ‘look good’ in the workplace?

I think that very much depends on your workplace and the industry you work in. If social media is anything to go by, older women in public-facing industries are judged by their appearances. In my circles, my friends are like me in that now we are well into our fifties we’re pretty happy in our skin, and if we want to dress up and look good it’s for our benefit, rather than to satisfy the unrealistic expectations of others.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

The most important thing I’ve always stuck to in skin care is using sunscreen all year. I’ve been blessed with relatively good skin, so keep things very simple. I don’t use cleansers or anything like that. I only use moisturiser and, as my mum always said – remember to moisturise the back of your neck!

Makeup has never been my thing, so if I’m going out somewhere flash I’ll do eyeliner, mascara and lipstick. Job done.

As for the hair, that’s getting wilder and more outrageous as I get older, and I love it. My genes mean that it is the colour it is and the greys are just starting to sneak in. I’m not going to dye it. I’m curious to see how it turns out. I discovered a long time ago that it looked the same if I spent 20 minutes on it or 20 seconds… so I go for the 20 seconds.