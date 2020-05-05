Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Daily Featured Recipe: Speights Ale House

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content

    Speights Ale House Seafood Chowder

    Ingredients:
    100g butter
    1 onion diced
    1 carrot diced
    1 stick celery diced
    1 red capsicum diced
    1 green capsicum diced
    1-litre fish stock
    200g blue cod fillets
    100g mussels shelled
    100g shrimp, frozen or fresh
    100g calamari, cut into rings or pieces
    500g surimi crab meat
    1-litre cream
    1-litre milk
    zest of two lemons
    thyme, fennel, fresh stalk, chopped
    ½ cup cornflour mixed with ½ cup cold water
    salt and pepper
     

    Method:
    Saute onions, carrots, celery and capsicum in butter until soft.
    Add fish stock, simmer for 5 minutes.
    Add seafood, cream and milk.
    Simmer again for 15 minutes, but do not boil.
    Add lemon zest, thyme and fennel.
    Thicken to the consistency you like with cornflour and water mixture and simmer for 15 minutes.
    Add salt and pepper to taste.
    (makes about 5-6 litres)

     

    For information on local companies doing Food Delivery/Pick Up or for previous recipes check out these links:
    Food Delivery & Pick Up Guide Otago

    Day 1: Potpourri Vegetarian Cafe
    Day 2:     Taste Nature Almond Croissant
    Day 3: Pizzeria Da Francesca
    Day 4: ODT Media Staff (Merren)
    Day 5:     Speights Ale House Lamb
    Day 6:     Morning Magpie Pinwheels
    Day 7:     Whitestone Cheese