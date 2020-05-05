Daily Featured Recipe: Speights Ale House

Speights Ale House Seafood Chowder





100g butter

1 onion diced

1 carrot diced

1 stick celery diced

1 red capsicum diced

1 green capsicum diced

1-litre fish stock

200g blue cod fillets

100g mussels shelled

100g shrimp, frozen or fresh

100g calamari, cut into rings or pieces

500g surimi crab meat

1-litre cream

1-litre milk

zest of two lemons

thyme, fennel, fresh stalk, chopped

½ cup cornflour mixed with ½ cup cold water

salt and pepper



Method:

Saute onions, carrots, celery and capsicum in butter until soft.

Add fish stock, simmer for 5 minutes.

Add seafood, cream and milk.

Simmer again for 15 minutes, but do not boil.

Add lemon zest, thyme and fennel.

Thicken to the consistency you like with cornflour and water mixture and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

(makes about 5-6 litres)

