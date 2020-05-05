Daily Featured Recipe: Speights Ale House

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Speights Ale House Seafood Chowder
100g butter
1 onion diced
1 carrot diced
1 stick celery diced
1 red capsicum diced
1 green capsicum diced
1-litre fish stock
200g blue cod fillets
100g mussels shelled
100g shrimp, frozen or fresh
100g calamari, cut into rings or pieces
500g surimi crab meat
1-litre cream
1-litre milk
zest of two lemons
thyme, fennel, fresh stalk, chopped
½ cup cornflour mixed with ½ cup cold water
salt and pepper
Add fish stock, simmer for 5 minutes.
Simmer again for 15 minutes, but do not boil.
Thicken to the consistency you like with cornflour and water mixture and simmer for 15 minutes.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
