Gear up for your next journey with Anything Automotive

Whether you’re looking to finally get that ‘passion project’ out of the garage and onto the road or need your car or caravan fixed up, Mosgiel’s Anything Automotive is your one-stop shop for everything – or anything – automotive.

Park up at Mosgiel’s newest automotive repairers, Anything Automotive, and you’ll find experience, expertise and friendly service that feels familiar.

That’s because it is. Anything Automotive might have a fresh look and a new range of mechanical services, but the business has been servicing locals’ auto electrical needs for decades.

Co-owner Nolan Reid took over the business around eight years ago from Keith Jackson. Now, after his former business partner retired, he has brought in Jarrod Halligan, a mechanic with 25+ years in the trade, and opened the doors of Anything Automotive.

Together the pair have close to 60 years’ experience in the industry, and as members of the Motor Trade Association, Anything Automotive offers a full range of mechanical and auto electrical services – from vehicle servicing to brake repairs, a new Warrant of Fitness to air conditioning. You’ll also find Indy, Nolan’s three-year-old Dogue De Bordeaux who acts as the business’s receptionist and doorbell.

But it’s not just the road worthiness of the family car that the expert team at Anything Automotive is charged with overseeing. Over the years, Nolan has been involved with countless rebuilds of classic model cars and hot rods for enthusiasts across the region.

Some of the latest projects include restoring a classic 1972 Ford Falcon XY and transforming it into a Hearse for local funeral directors Campbell & Sons – a two-year passion project that funeral director Clark Campbell says came together thanks to Nolan’s “wrangling of tradies” and expertise.

Says Nolan: “It’s great to watch a project come to life. Clark was lucky with the car he bought, it was in a good condition. COVID hit in the middle of it, which was less lucky, but the whole process was relatively straightforward.



“I love the old cars and I always have at least one restoration job in the workshop. I’ve worked on everything – from the early 30s hot rods to 70s classic cars.

“They’re all different and modified to create that perfect dream car. It’s a great part of the job.”

The team also enjoy helping tune up locals’ “toys” (caravans, campervans and boats) to ensure they’re road-ready for holiday weekends or the upcoming festive season.

“We can do anything automotive,” Nolan says.

“It might be fixing up the lights on your caravan trailer or the air conditioning unit in the campervan. Since COVID hit, so many more of our customers are getting out and discovering different parts of the region and further. We’re here to help them get on the road and make those journeys.”

You’ll find the team, including Indy the dog, at Anything Automotive, 23a Gladstone Road, Mosgiel.

