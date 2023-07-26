The Grand Business South Awards - Celebrating the remarkable achievements of businesses in the Southern region

The Grand Business South Awards 2023, hosted by Business South and the Grand Casino celebrate their remarkable achievements of businesses in the Southern region.

The Awards acknowledge that our region’s businesses continue to draw on their reserves of strength to meet a range of ongoing challenges – and the Awards thank these businesses for their dedication, persistence and innovation.

About the Awards

The Grand Business South Awards celebrate innovation, creativity and success in the business sector.

The high-profile Awards have been a highlight of the region's business calendar for over 25 years. As well as recognising businesses, the Awards also allow businesses to celebrate their remarkable achievements with their teams and peers.

The Awards also provide businesses with the opportunity to benchmark, gain expert advice on how they can continue to grow, network and receive valuable media coverage.

Photo Credit: Gravity Events

“Oritain was delighted to win the 2022 Excellence in Science and Technology Award … and Supreme Award, which celebrated all the hard work our teams have done to create a true Kiwi success story.”

Freddie Duffield, Oritain - Global Head of Corporate Affairs

How to enter the Awards

The Grand Business South Awards 2023 are open to all businesses located in Southern region who want a platform to showcase their success.

Whether you are a small business or a large organisation, or something in between, the Grand Business South Awards are for you – and we invite you to enter to share your story and celebrate the remarkable achievements of you and your team.

The Award categories are:

Excellence in Service

Excellence in Retail

Excellence in Primary Industry

Excellence in Community Contribution

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in International Business

Emerging Business

Business Sustainability

Māori Business

Excellence in Science, Technology & Innovation

Workplace Injury Prevention

Excellence in Marketing

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality

Entrepreneur of the Year

To enter the Awards all applications and nominations are required to be made via the Awards online application portal here.

Find out more about the award categories and how to enter here.

Entries for the 2023 Awards are open until Friday, 11 August 2023.

Book your table at the Gala Dinner

Book a table at the Awards Gala Dinner on Friday, 17 November. You will enjoy a memorable evening of world class entertainment, as well as outstanding food and wine sourced from our region’s very best suppliers – with the menu prepared by renowned chef, restauranteur and author, Bevan Smith.

Tables (10 people) are limited – so ensure to book now to avoid disappointment!

Book your table here.