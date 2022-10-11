How Kiwi Businesses Are Leveraging VoIP Phone Systems for Success

Even with so much of business done online these days, phone calls remain a crucial channel of communication for customers and staff alike. The way a customer experiences a call can make or break their impression of a business; were they left waiting in a queue for hours, or did someone promptly pick up their call and address their concerns?

Across New Zealand, businesses have discovered that a VoIP phone system can not only provide customers with a pleasant calling experience, but it can also offer a wide range of benefits for the business and its staff; and many are already using it to their advantage.

Dan Varcoe, owner of Christchurch-based Escape Artists, was thrilled once he discovered just how easy – and beneficial – VoIP is to use. “At the start, VoIP was foreign to me,” says Dan, who uses Voyager Internet’s VoIP solution, Voyager Voice, for his escape room business. “I thought all phone lines were the same, but the team at Voyager taught me about the advantages of VoIP.”

What is VoIP?

Simply put, VoIP (voice over IP) is a way of using the internet to make and receive phone calls, meaning you no longer need a traditional phone system with heaps of hardware or equipment.

It may sound complicated, but don’t let that fool you - VoIP is simple to set up and even easier to use. Since you can make or receive calls with your VoIP number anywhere broadband is available, you can simply take your VoIP-enabled phone with you, plug it in, and use it like you’re still in the office. This flexibility is especially helpful to small business owners who often find themselves working even after they’ve left their desk.

“I can help out from home when it gets busy,” explains Dan. “This makes it easier to meet our customers’ high expectations of communication. Then when I go back into the office, I just bring my phone back and plug it in again.”

Savings and scalability

Since VoIP works in the cloud, it eliminates the need for expensive on-site phone systems and hardware. Not only does this save on costs, but it also makes it faster and easier to add (or remove) users as required.

“It’s been awesome to just plug in our phones and have them ready to go, especially being able to add another user without re-wiring or anything,” says Dan.

The ability to quickly add users proved invaluable for Christ’s College, especially throughout lockdown periods, says Director of Digital Services Paul Rodley. The prestigious boys’ school uses a comprehensive Voyager Voice system, complete with a softphone add-on, which enables users to take calls via both desk phones and headsets.

“Scaling up our softphone usage when necessary over lockdowns was a seamless process, and it was achieved in a very quick timeframe thanks to Voyager’s rapid response,” says Paul.

Every business is unique in its needs, but VoIP makes it easy to design a call flow to suit. VoIP solutions allow you to customise the way an incoming call is treated, giving you control over things like directing where calls go, how long they ring for, and if they automatically go to voicemail after hours.

At Escape Artists, for instance, Dan wanted every phone call to be answered by a real person, but without every phone in every room ringing simultaneously. “We’re not always sitting at a desk, so we needed a phone at every point one of our staff is likely to be, but also for it not to be obtrusive or bother customers,” explains Dan. Voyager worked with him to design a call flow that would ring in specified locations for designated periods of time. “It was made easy for me,” Dan says.

VoIP systems can also easily be tailored to fit individual business needs and budgets with optional add-ons that enable a wide range of additional features and capabilities.

