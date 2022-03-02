Luxury New-build Dunedin Homes - Open Day this weekend!

‘Grand Vesta’ - a brand-new Dunedin residential development of freehold title townhouses, developed by TGC Homes – is selling now. New Zealand Property Solutions is holding an on-site Open Day this weekend from 12pm to 2pm both Sat & Sun. Prospective buyers can meet at the 68 David Street, Dunedin site, inspect the house & site plans, the finishes and pricing, and receive a full information pack and secure a home.



NZPS are seeing huge demand for quality new-build Dunedin property, from property investors seeking the very best yields in the market– at approx $575 to $630 per week for a 2-bedroom townhouse, the estimated rental yields are some of the best in the country right now. These homes are also ideal for those wanting a Dunedin 'lock-and-leave' investment.

A big volume of investors are selling their second-hand property now, as they are no longer tax effective, and adding new-build homes to their property portfolio, as these qualify for the 20 year tax exemption, as well as only a 5-year bright-line.

There is also strong demand from owner-occupiers that want to live in a stunning architecturally-designed new home that is warm, healthy and well-located – perfect for down-sizers and empty nesters.

Stage Two will comprise of a selection of 24 x brand-new one-, two- and three-bedroom well-specified homes; all with carparks. The location and the site is fantastic and is bordered on 2 sides by Kew Reserve, which is an attractive leafy park including a fully fenced dog park. It’s a unique location and it will absolutely transform this pocket of Dunedin into what is currently an industrial site to a brand-new attractive community of brand-new homes!

NZPS has had record enquiry so far and homes are selling quickly.

One bedroom’s start from $549,000, Two-bedroom homes are all priced from only $669,000 to $689,000.

Dunedin’s median rental yield is currently one of the highest median yield rates in the country, making Dunedin investment property very attractive to investors seeking the strongest yield possible in the market. Especially in times of rising interest rates. Buying early whilst the yield is strong makes sense, with capital gains to follow.

Housing supply in New Zealand’s oldest city is largely decades old, and demand from home buyers and investors for modern, brand-new, warm, well-insulated homes is at a premium.

Stage 2 of ‘Grand Vesta’ is selling now. Buyers can secure a brand-new home now with only a 10% deposit with no more to pay until completion, which is estimated for 2023.

Contact New Zealand Property Solutions to find out more on info@nzps.com or 021 2296559

