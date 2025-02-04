Modern Design, Great Entertaining

Buyers $1,030,000+

7 Heasley Lane, Wingatui, Dunedin City

Step inside your new home! To your right is the light filled open plan kitchen-living, with high ceilings and statement light fixtures above an extra-long island bench.

This is the heart of the home where family and friends can congregate.

Sliding doors open along two walls to the private outdoor entertaining deck, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living.

A second separate living room completes the space, with doors leading to the rear lawn.

The hall leads to the four bedrooms, creating privacy from the living areas.

There is a well-appointed family bathroom and separate toilet with a large adjacent linen cupboard, and ample storage in every bedroom.

The generous master is set back from the main profile of the house, creating privacy for the doors that open to the rear lawn.

The ensuite features a full wall shower with rainfall head, an extra touch of luxury for the heads of the household.

Built in 2018, this home has been designed to open out to the lawns and decking, making an already spacious home feel even larger.

The low maintenance section is ideal for busy people who want the space without the hassle.

Located in the desirable rural fringe suburb of Wingatui, the nearby racecourse stables give a glimpse of the areas equestrian heritage, adding to the appeal.

Chattels

Fixed floor coverings, Light fittings, Drapes, Rangehood, Auto Garage Door Opener and Remote, Bath - Freestanding, Dishwasher/Dish Drawer, Extractor Fan, Induction Hob, Mirrors, Washing Machine Taps.

For futher information, please contact Jane Booth