One of a Kind - Iconic Dunedin Home

129 Doon Street, WAVERLEY

By Negotiation

Intelligently designed for maximum exposure to the sun and the stunning harbour views, the interior of this home has been exquisitely renovated to embody luxury and sophistication. Positioned in the heart of Waverley on a 924m� freehold allotment, this striking property commands one of Dunedin city's most captivating harbour views and has been designed with elegance and functionality in mind.

The upper level is dedicated to the sun-drenched living areas and three spacious double bedrooms, all north-facing which ensures panoramic vistas from every room. The layout offers a separate lounge, a designer kitchen, and a formal dining area, collectively occupying approximately half of the upstairs space. Idyllic for entertaining, these areas are complemented by two additional rooms that would serve perfectly as a home office space, albeit with a high degree of versatility.

The home boasts high-end European finishes, including Italian tiles in the bathrooms with underfloor heating and predominantly German appliances in the kitchen. Comfort is assured with extensive double glazing, an open gas fire and three heat pumps, ensuring a cozy environment even when the sun isn't shining.

On the lower level, you'll find a fully operational, heated indoor swimming pool which opens onto a private deck where you can relax in the afternoon sun......An absolutely unique experience not many get to enjoy! There is a further utility room downstairs, with plans to convert to a fourth bedroom if required, a separate laundry, a third toilet, and ample garage space for at least four vehicles.

This truly is a one of a kind home that all astute buyers are encouraged to inspect.

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Jason Hynes