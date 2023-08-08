Skin deep - Health & Beauty

Skin deep

The actress, Audrey Hepburn, once said, “True beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul.” If you are happy with your appearance, that’s great. If you’re not, sometimes we need a little extra help.

Even the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra, used a peel by applying sour milk to exfoliate her skin. Off-milk contains lactic acid, a gentle exfoliant that is still used in facial peels today to improve the skin’s texture.

A facial peel is a treatment that involves applying a chemical solution to the skin to remove one or more layers. It can cause new collagen to form which improves skin imperfections. Peels can be helpful in softening wrinkles, treating acne scars, and reducing the dark patches of pigmentation.

A peel is often used to treat sun-damaged skin, but can generally be repeated only once every few months if it has been more than light, or superficial. At-home peels can be bought from pharmacies or department stores but do not have the same effect as a salon treatment.

Collagen

Collagen is a protein produced in the body but its production can decrease with age. Collagen can be slowly lost from the mid-20s and decrease further with factors such as menopause. It is now a popular supplement and product ingredient, with claims for reducing wrinkles and improving skin elasticity.

Under the knife

Cosmetic surgery reshapes features of the body or face and includes facelifts, breast enlargement, eyelid surgery and tummy tucks. Surgery costs can vary depending on hospital fees, and the fees of the qualified surgeon, anaesthetist and assistants. In New Zealand, prices can range from $9,000 to $45,000 plus. An initial consultation should outline what is included in the quotation.

Many clinics also offer cheaper procedures such as dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections and facial vein laser treatments.

Personal recommendations and research can assist in finding an experienced, qualified practitioner. The New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine (NZSCM) is the recognised benchmark for procedures in New Zealand. Their accredited doctors are considered the “gold standard” in cosmetic medicine: https://nzscm.co.nz/members-directory

Non-surgical “tweakments”

“Tweakments” is a buzz word in beauty. They’re the middle step between using products and having cosmetic surgery. So, what is considered a “tweakment?” They include:

Botox: Botox injections can block chemical signals that cause muscles to contract. With Botox, the facial muscles relax, reducing wrinkles such as frown lines. It’s a quick procedure and usually lasts for around three to six months.

IPL: Intense Pulsed Light therapy is non-invasive and is achieved with a hand-held device that uses high-energy pulses of light for pigment issues. These include rosy cheeks, freckles, facial lines, wrinkles and acne. IPL can also remove unwanted hair. Again, ensure the technician is trained and experienced in IPL. The treatment usually takes around 20 minutes and can feel like a light pinch. Many salons advise a course of four to six sessions at least a month apart.

Dermal fillers: Dermal fillers are a gel-like substance injected under the skin. They can plump up and tighten your skin and smooth lines and wrinkles. They should also add fullness to areas such as the lips.

Salons may offer fillers to etch jawlines and define cheek bones. Side effects can include redness, swelling at the site and bruising. The treatments should be carried out by a qualified dermatologist.

Project Physique offers Age Jet cutting-edge technology, which is revolutionising the world of skincare. This advanced treatment uses ionized gas to create a plasma field that can effectively target and address a wide range of skin concerns. It’s non-invasive with minimal pain, making it an ideal solution to improve the appearance and health of our skin without undergoing surgery or other invasive procedures.

One of the key benefits of Age Jet is its ability to stimulate the production of collagen, fibroblast and elastin, creating a rejuvenation and improvement in the structure of skin. It can also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, droopy eyelids, baggy under-eyes, as well as minimising the appearance of sun damage, age spots, and hyperpigmentation. Age Jet can reduce inflammation and redness, making it an effective treatment for acne.

Winter can have a drying effect on our skin. Including flaxseed oil and fresh fruit and vegetables in your diet may give your skin a boost. Look out for serums that hydrate and add one before applying a rich moisturiser. It’s recommended we drink more water in winter and still use sunscreen, even if the sun is not visible!

June is Acne Awareness Month. Acne can affect both adolescents and adults. There are many products that can help with this condition in consultation with a doctor or pharmacist.

Facials

The choice is yours when booking a facial, whether you need to focus on results or relaxation. A popular facial is the classic, which aims to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate. An anti-aging facial is especially beneficial for mature skin. A brightening facial often uses masks and face peels to give your face a glow, whilst a hydrating facial is good for dry skin.

If none of the above sounds like you, treating yourself to a therapeutic massage could be just the thing to help your wellbeing this winter and boost your immune system. If you like the way you look, that’s all that matters. After all, “laughter” lines appear on our face due to enjoyment and happiness. “You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe deserve your love and affection." Buddha

-Gill Towle

Word of Mouth

What are the main ways you create balance in your life, especially with travelling regularly?

I feel that many people out there in the big wide world are striving to create balance in their life; who doesn’t wish to have the perfect equilibrium? Travelling is in my DNA and due to the nature of what I do, I am frequently jet-setting between continents, creating opportunities that are both rewarding and exciting, always learning and meeting new people. I’m actually writing this on a ‘plane to Singapore. Travel can sometimes be taxing on the mind and body, and over the years I have learnt some key gems that help me feel fresh and alive both at home and abroad.

How do you manage your health and fitness with demanding work commitments?

Health and fitness are extremely important to me. To make sure I factor them in as a priority requires great discipline, especially when attempting to balance constant work commitments; I’m always striving to be better at it. When the clock and weather prevail, I will walk at least 10km a day - rain, hail or shine (just not in wind or on dark frosty mornings). When traveling, my active wear always comes with me and most mornings I can be found pounding the pavement somewhere in the world. This gives me clarity and energy that sets me up for the day ahead - the best feeling when accomplished!

Eating well at home is so much easier than when traveling as there are temptations everywhere, all the time. Whether it’s that cheese board on a flight, or tantalising canapés at functions swooning around you constantly, yelling out, “eat me, eat me!!” I do give in occasionally, of course, but hey - everything in moderation, right? To counteract this, I do my best to take a packed nutritious and delicious (a catchphrase I learnt years ago while overseas) salad to eat for lunch most days, otherwise salmon and avocado sushi from The Jitzu is calling my name.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

From a very young age, my mother instilled in me that I should always look after my skin, both on the inside and out. I drink litres of water a day, especially when I am at work and flying. One of my mottos is moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. Find a body and face moisturiser that suits you and use it day and night generously. I particularly love Sothys hydra-nourishing body lotion and for my face, Sothys Nutritive replenishing rich cream – I cannot get enough of it! A good eye cream, serum, and a sunscreen for your face is also your best friend. I apply it without fail wherever in the globe I may be.

It is also amazing what lies in your kitchen cupboard that can work wonders for your skin, not to mention cost-effective too. Mix coconut oil with a small amount of baking soda into a paste in a small bowl (warm slightly in the microwave first). Wet your face first and apply generously with circular movements. Leave on for around 30 minutes and rinse off. Your skin will feel radiantly smooth. A spoonful of olive oil and mānuka honey a day works a treat too.

I’m also an avid vitamin-taker. Apple cider vinegar, turmeric, marine collagen and a probiotic manage to keep sickness at bay; at least, I believe it does and they’re always packed for whatever journey may lie ahead.

Most importantly, do what makes you feel good! What puts me in good stead for a working day is a good night’s sleep; putting on a pair of favourite high heels, a bright scarf and a good lipstick, and I am raring to go!