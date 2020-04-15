Suzy's Sea Week Every Week Playlist

Suzy Cato

We've postponed the Wild Dunedin Festival until April 2021, but we'd like to share stories, images and things to do in isolation with an online publication 'Your Wild Bubble' . Please share with your family and friends in isolation.

This publication celebrates those working in nature in Dunedin and beyond, activities to do while in lockdown, films to inspire and links to other organisations that have lockdown activities for kids and families to do at home or in our immediate surrounds for all ages and all walks of life. Our focus for YOUR WILD BUBBLE is nature in your own backyard.

Suzy Cato was to be our festival guest and had prepared a playlist of nature inspired songs for her visit to Dunedin.

Sadly Suzy won't be with us in person but she has given us her Spotify playlist.

"This playlist was created for Sea Week but with 15,000 kilometres of coastline, I think every week should be sea week in Aotearoa " Suzy Cato

Click HERE or copy this address https://open.spotify.com/playlist/79w09e2P7qe1YALNGyXNK1?si=p2lf2JLCT8-ghN_-gaJlgA

Sally Carson is Director of the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre, where school students and the wider community engage with real science and marine conservation. — Curious Minds NZ

Sally Carson and the Marine Science Studies Centre team are disappointed that they cannot host the 'Wild Food Webs and Fishy Feasts' children's workshop this year, but promise to be back in 2021.In the meantime as well as singing along with the Sea Week playlist that Suzy has created, also take a look at the Marine Science Studies Centre Facebook page for ideas on activities for families during lockdown. Click HERE to find out more

Check out Suzy's other playlists HERE