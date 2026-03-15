Christopher Sainton-Clark. Photo: supplied

REVIEWED BY TIM SCOTT

A blue coat, a red hoodie, a black blazer and a white tank top - Christopher Sainton-Clark transforms himself into a myriad of compelling characters in his latest solo outing The Night Ali Died.

Presented by Raising Cain Productions, it follows the titular Ali, who is thrust headlong into a criminal investigation after his curiosity and newfound lust for life gets the better of him.

I will leave you to find out how an egg and cress sandwich snowballs into a double homicide in the streets of Norwich, but it is safe to say this performance was engaging and entertaining.

Sainton-Clark, whose fantastic solo performance A Year and a Day was a personal favourite of mine at last year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival, is once again a delight to watch.

Several simple costume changes create a dynamic cast of four primary characters - from a disgruntled career criminal to a duplicitous, middle-aged detective.

Sainton-Clark’s posturing, accents and little mannerisms also cap off each performance.

A venue like the NAT is perfect for these types of performances; the props are simple and the focus is given to Sainton-Clark’s acting chops.

Some characters are funnier than others.

A lamentation on the administrative doldrums of running a criminal enterprise - such as your ‘‘boys’’ getting ‘‘uppity’’ at a lack of holiday pay - received quite a few laughs.

I will be sure to keep my eyes peeled for whatever Sainton-Clark may bring to next year’s festival.

This one is worth seeing.

Further performances are today and tomorrow at 8.30pm.