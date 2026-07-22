Former Dunedin jeweller Debra Fallowfield has retired but before she headed off to enjoy a holiday, she spoke to Rebecca Fox about taking a different path. Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast. It is a world away from the cold Mosgiel and Port Chalmers winters she left behind “We’ve got acreage, it’s quite a different lifestyle here.” The jeweller has her workshop on the property where she has continued to make her signature rings and jewellery, selling mostly online to clients in New Zealand, especially Dunedin and Christchurch, until recently. Fallowfield made the big decision to retire at age 61, even though the orders are coming in and the Australian market has finally cottoned on to her aesthetic. “It’s been a really slow burn. I think I’ve turned down an eye-watering amount of work.’’ Honestly, she says, while she loves what she does, running a business for decades is pretty full-on. She realises she is lucky to be in a position where she can take some time out now. “Life is kind of short, there is also that thought quit while you are ahead.’’ Looking back, she never thought she would be where she is today. Fallowfield grew up in Mosgiel, went to Taieri High School, describing herself as “super arty”, but at that time it was not really a career path. She found herself working in a printing firm after leaving school, not having the confidence to go to art school. Australia called for the first time, as it did for many in the 1980s, so she headed to Sydney where she did a couple of night classes in jewellery, falling in love with the craft. “I had a really good job in the printing industry over there and really enjoyed it, but just kind of would make stuff part-time at home.” But it was not until she returned to live with her parents in Mosgiel in 1997, a “heavily pregnant” single mum, that she began “tinkering” with jewellery more seriously in her father’s garage. She then began selling at local markets. “It kind of grew from there. So I am very much self-taught, apart from a couple of short night classes.” Back then the training options were to go down an apprenticeship route with a manufacturing jeweller or the art school route to become a contemporary jeweller. “But I didn’t really fit with either. Which was good and bad in the early days because there were galleries in New Zealand that were like, ‘oh no, your work’s too commercial’. And then there were other shops that were like, ‘oh no, your work’s not commercial enough’.’’ suppliedA selection of Debra Fallowfield's rings. Photo: Graham Warman She admits, in those early days, she did not have the patience needed but really enjoyed the tactile nature of the work and experimenting with wax and textures. “I was like a bull at a gate.” That is when she made the decision to sell her work herself and “bugger the establishment” that was like the “jewellery mafia”. “I just kept on plugging along and selling.” Not having been technically trained she believes, probably meant she did a lot more experimentation as she had not been pigeonholed into a certain style. “It allowed me to kind of figure out what my aesthetic was. And by selling it to things like markets it’s direct selling, a person at a market can be quite direct. They can just stand there in front of you and go, ‘oh, I don’t like that, that’s ugly’. Even though you’re right there. But it’s good because it hardens you up.’’ suppliedA selection of Debra Fallowfield's rings. Photo: Graham Warman As a single parent, Fallowfield could not let it bother her. “So at the end of the day I had to figure out how to sell stuff, more than go down a severely contemporary route, because I had a mouth to feed.” Continuing to work away, Fallowfield found it to be quite addictive. She would spend nearly every waking hour at her bench. “When I was younger I would spend hours and hours and not eat and just get stuck into it.’’ She moved to Christchurch as there were more opportunities for her work before she returned to Dunedin, settling in Port Chalmers and opening a small studio there. suppliedJeweller Debra Fallowfield, in her former Port Chalmers home, is retiring. Photo: Supplied “With my customers, it’s always been just come for a play date, it’s quite messy and it’s quite free-form there’s no locked cabinets, so you get to try it on. I’m always being direct, so if somebody says to me, does it look good, I’ll go, ‘no, it looks terrible, let’s try this other one on’.” Over the years Fallowfield became known for her rings. She always enjoyed wearing big rings even though she has small fingers and has never been much of a necklace wearer. But you will not find her at home in any jewellery. She wears nothing permanently, instead only putting pieces on to go out. She found rings were something she could do well and suited her impatient side that was never keen on repeating something, which is required to make earrings. “It’s quite a skill to make something that’s kind of, that looks chunky and durable and is chunky and durable, but at the same time is not too bulky and heavy. So it’s having that eye. “I think I’m kind of known for stuff that’s really comfy as well.” suppliedJeweller Debra Fallowfield is known for her chunky but comfortable rings. Photo: Supplied Her work remodelling or recreating rings out of old pieces has also made her popular. “I could probably write a book on remodelling of what I’ve seen, and lots of stories. Not all of them happy stories either. “I can remember one that comes to mind in Port Chalmers was this lovely younger lady came in and she had what she thought was a big, chunky, heavyweight gold necklace. I thought something’s not right with it. So I took it home and tested it, and it was gold-filled, which you’d think it was filled with gold, but no, it just means it’s plated. She’s devastated.” People often came to her with grandma’s rings only for her to find half the “diamonds’’ were cubic zirconia. “Especially in older pieces, because often they would have been flogged during the Depression or something like that.” As a result, the process of often required a lot of sensitivity, something Fallowfield says she is not known for. “I’m not the most gentlest person in the world, but with remodels, when I sit down with people, because there’s so much history involved, and so much family stories.” It was similar with commission work which is another skill. It is important to stay true to your design aesthetic when taking on work for it to be a success, she says. “I think if you stay true to your own design, things work out a lot better. It’s that skill of knowing whether you’ll match with that person. “I truly believe it’s like anything, it’s like fashion, it’s like art, there’s pieces for everybody and you can’t be everything for everyone.’’ She believes her success has been in her ability to market herself and her belief an artist does not need to live frugally. “I’ll be straight up. I’ve learnt to concentrate on what I do well. I’ve first and foremost been a businesswoman.’’ When she got busy, she brought her husband into the business using his talents as a stone setter, something that is not her forte, but is very important, especially in remodels where stones maybe uneven. suppliedDebra Fallowfield's husband Dean Brewster with an opal pendant he has set. Photo: Supplied “He’s an amazing setter. It takes real skill, to seat them and to have them secure where they’re not going to move, or come out.’’ While she can remember the days of the jewellery fairs attended by mostly men in suits with suitcases chained to their wrists, things have changed. “It used to be quite a boys club but now there are a lot of females doing really well in jewellery.” The cost of materials have also gone up significantly making it challenging especially for younger jewellers to make a living. “I do really feel for them.’’ She believes Instagram has changed the landscape quite a bit as has computer-aided design something Fallowfield has not tried. “It just doesn’t appeal, it’s a conflict of interest anyway, saying you make handmade work and then you’re knocking off designs on a computer, and then printing out a wax and casting it off.’’ It irritates her when people claim a piece is handmade when it is created that way. “I don’t think there’s many of us out there that actually make from scratch anymore.” She acknowledges Dunedin’s jewellery scene is still strong with the likes of Jane Dodd, Octavia Cook, Ian Henderson and others. Fallowfield left Dunedin after seven years for the sunny Sunshine Coast four years ago after the Covid experience made her feel like a change, but she did not leave her southern aesthetic behind. Half a container of art travelled over with them. “First you walk up the stairs and see a James Robinson, quite confronting, then there’s Ben Webb and Philip Frost, we’ve got a bit of his stuff. I did loads of trade.” While she is putting her feet up for now, Fallowfield is keeping her jewellery bench. “I wouldn’t mind exploring some other creative kind of outlets and things like that. There’s also an old orchard, like tropical fruit, that we’re trying to bring back to its original grandeur because the previous owners, it just got too much for them.”