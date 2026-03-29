Sacred Masterworks for Easter

The Octagon Ensemble

St Paul’s Cathedral, Dunedin

Sunday, March 29

A moderately sized audience was treated to a recital for Eastertide in St Paul’s Cathedral yesterday afternoon.

The programme was interesting, covering almost four centuries, but because of the topicality of the subject matter, the emotive power was quite subdued.

Conducted by John Buchanan, the Octagon Ensemble comprises 17 singers.

The overall sound is well balanced, although the tenors came across as the most homogeneous section.

The major work on the programme was Bach’s Cantata No 182 Himmeslkonig, Sei Willkommen.

In this work the choir was joined by a small chamber ensemble of violin, two violas, flute, cello and chamber organ.

The first movement, an instrumental sonata, featured expressive interplay between instruments.

The three movements with the chorus featured intense German consonants, strong contrapuntal vocal entries.

The three solo arias were sung by bass Richard Holland, alto Natasha Manowitz (with Feby Idrus’ delightful flute continuo) and tenor Teddy Finney Waters.

All sang with confidence, although the cathedral acoustics suited the higher tenor voice.

Mezzo-soprano Tessa Romano sang Handel’s Cantata Poiche Giuraro Amore. Here the continuo work of Portia Bell (cello) and David Burchell (organ) was particularly impressive.

Romano excels at dramatic word painting; her ornamentation and stylistic phrasing were laudable.

The recital began with five a cappella works and the choir quickly settled into Weelkes’ Hosanna to the Son of David, ending with a luscious chord.

Lotti’s Crucifixus a 8 revealed sensitive dynamics.

The larger work of Bruckner Christus Factus Est needed a more vibrant choral sound to reflect its Romantic idiom and to help maintain intonation throughout.

The final work in this section, Stainer’s popular God So Loved The World, was epitomised by excellent initial consonants.

Buchanan and Romano (artistic director) are to be congratulated for curating an interesting programme and for choosing suitable performers to bring this music to life.