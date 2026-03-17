Robbie Williams on stage at the The BRIT Awards in Manchester last month. Photo: Getty Images

Global popstar Robbie Williams will play Christchurch's new stadium later this year.

Williams will be one of the first international acts at the One New Zealand Stadium when he brings his BRITPOP World Tour to the city on 28 November - the singer's first concert in Christchurch in 25 years.

He will also play Auckland's Eden Park on 24 November.

"Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home," Williams said in a statement.

Released in January, BRITPOP was a nod to the 90s Britpop era and featured collaborations with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes (Supergrass), Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and Gary Barlow.

The government said Williams was bringing his BRITPOP World Tour to Aotearoa with the support of its $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package.

"It's fantastic to welcome a showstopper act like Robbie, giving fans the chance to see him entertaining us," said Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

She said the tour had been backed because of its capacity to attract large audiences and international visitors.

"We know concerts like his bring a significant economic injection into our cities and create a real buzz. It's been calculated that for every dollar spent on live performance, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community and that's why we're investing in them."

The brand new 30,000 multi-use arena One New Zealand Stadium is due to open in April, and the following month, a dance and light extravaganza will take over.

Six60 and Synthony will perform in Christchurch on 16 May, the first live music set at the city's brand new stadium.

US rockers Foo Fighters will play in Christchurch on 19 January, before performing at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium on 22 January.