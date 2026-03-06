Sending You Happiness Project fundraising gala co-founders Lichelle Guyan (left) and Becky Dennison with Hazel Guyan’s artwork and designs. PHOTO: JULES CHIN A display of fashion, creativity and a community is hoped to spark a conversation about a painful disease that affects one in 10 women. The Sending You Happiness Project fundraising gala this month at the Loan and Merc in Oamaru forms part of Endometriosis New Zealand’s (ENZ) national awareness month, its founders say. The gala aims to raise vital funds for education programmes while amplifying the voices and experiences of those living with endometriosis. Co-founders Lichelle Guyan and Becky Dennison said although the event was about raising funds, they hoped the project sparked a conversation that improved understanding of the condition. Mrs Guyan said they were ‘‘excited’’ about the event on Saturday, March 28 at the Loan and Merc. The gala will include short fashion show of garments inspired by the artwork of Mrs Guyan’s late daughter Hazel, and created by three Otago Polytechnic School of Design graduates. Endometriosis affects an estimated 120,000 people in New Zealand — roughly one in 10 girls and women. Despite its prevalence, awareness remains low, diagnosis is often delayed and many live for years with chronic pain, fatigue and significant impacts on daily life. Mrs Guyan chose ENZ for the event as that was the beginning of her daughter’s health journey. ‘‘They do critical work in education and support and advocacy and when Hazel was younger they offered great support groups, which gave an opportunity to share some of their experiences through fun activities.’’ Hazel Guyan, who died at age 26, was diagnosed with endometriosis at 14. She said she was proud her daughter’s artwork was ‘‘part of something that matters’’. ‘‘That would have sat really well with Hazel’s philosophy, using it for something good. ‘‘Endometriosis is not talked about very often, and often a sensitive topic around reproductive health ... You can get lost in the negative side of the illness, the pain and the anxiety and the emotional toll that it causes, because it can be debilitating and absolutely life-changing for some people. ‘‘To be able to focus on things that are a little bit fun and the positive side of it is important,’’ Mrs Guyan said. Eight costumes would be modelled on the night and Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale would be among those on the catwalk. Mrs Guyan approached Hyde Boutique owner Miss Dennison with her daughter’s artwork, hoping for some tips on whom to approach in the fashion world, and the conversation led to them joining forces with other creatives for the fundraiser. Miss Dennison said she felt a ‘‘personal connection’’ to Mrs Guyan’s story after they had an initial conversation in her store. The desire to help others was another catalyst for the fundraising event, Miss Dennison said. ‘‘I talked about how I had shared my own story on social media earlier and it was amazing how many other women I connected with suffering similar symptoms. ‘‘Someone I know replied back to me and said ‘seeing your story and seeing that symptom made me go to see a gynaecologist, because I also had that and I thought it was normal’,’’ Miss Dennison said. jules.chin@odt.co.nz