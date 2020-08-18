Makes 24

225g butter, softened

¾ cup icing sugar

1½ cups flour

1 tsp grated lemon zest

1½ tsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla paste or extract

Lemon glaze

1½ cup icing sugar

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla paste or extract

1 tsp grated lemon zest, for topping

Method

Heat the oven 180degC.

Add the softened butter and icing sugar to a large mixing bowl and beat until light and creamy.

Gradually add the flour and mix gently to combine.

Add the lemon zest, juice and vanilla and mix to combine.

Scoop up a tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place apart on a baking tray lined with paper.

Bake for 15-17 minutes or until the edges are just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

To make the lemon glaze combine the icing sugar, lemon juice and vanilla in a suitably sized bowl. Whisk together to make a smooth glaze.

Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and scatter over the lemon zest.