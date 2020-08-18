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New Zealand lemons are juicy and tangy and make these cookies come alive with zesty flavours.
Makes 24
225g butter, softened¾ cup icing sugar
1½ cups flour1 tsp grated lemon zest
1½ tsp fresh lemon juice½ tsp vanilla paste or extract
Lemon glaze1½ cup icing sugar
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice½ tsp vanilla paste or extract
1 tsp grated lemon zest, for topping
Method
Heat the oven 180degC.Add the softened butter and icing sugar to a large mixing bowl and beat until light and creamy.
Gradually add the flour and mix gently to combine.Add the lemon zest, juice and vanilla and mix to combine.
Scoop up a tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place apart on a baking tray lined with paper.Bake for 15-17 minutes or until the edges are just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
To make the lemon glaze combine the icing sugar, lemon juice and vanilla in a suitably sized bowl. Whisk together to make a smooth glaze.Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and scatter over the lemon zest.