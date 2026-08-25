2026 Aotearoa Chardonnay Symposium Following up from the highly successful symposium in 2024, this years’ event is taking place September 17-18 at the Toitoi — Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre in Hastings. Expanding on the theme of “Sense of Place” from 2024, this year the symposium shifts focus to define quality in Chardonnay, focusing on the unique features that define our whenua (land), climate and philosophy, and how these elements come together to enable the production of premium Chardonnay. This event features keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies, research presentations and more than 40 wines to taste, offering a unique opportunity to gain knowledge and inspiration. The keynote speaker is London based Julia Harding from Jancis Robinson.com. Alongside her will be Virginia Willcock from Vasse Felix in Margaret River, Western Australia. Kiwi speakers include Michael Brajkovich, Helen Masters and Warren Gibson. 2026 Alexandra Basin Winegrowers — New Release Tasting I’m getting in early because, well . . . I’m just getting in early. Before we know it we’ll be into October and then Labour Weekend is just around the corner. As so many enthusiasts know, Labour Weekend sees the annual Alexandra Basin Winegrowers New Releases Tasting in Clyde which sells out year in, year out. Held in the garden setting of the Clyde Railway Station Reserve on October 25 the event runs 1pm-4pm with tickets costing $40. With over 25 vineyards in the Alex Basin there is always a wide selection to taste and this year a number of wineries are bringing an aged release wine from their cellars so you can see how they evolve. Your ticket includes entry, tasting glass and booklet, complimentary cheese and crackers along with live music, while the wineries offer special “on the day” prices. A trio of very different wines, the final wine the recent Decanter World Wine Awards gold medal winner: one to look out for in Clyde! [Missing Credit][object Object] 2025 Balvonie Methode Traditionelle Marlborough Prosecco Rosé Price RRP $34.99 Rating Excellent Delightfully scented, citrus, flower blossom, red berries, a touch of apple, very engaging. Brimming with flatter, apple and red berry fruits lead the way, an attractive creaminess with a touch of bready, yeasty characters; gentle mousse adding refreshing prickle to the mouthfeel. Now a hint of fruit sherbet on the nose. Delicious and ready to enjoy. www.balvonie.nz [Missing Credit][object Object] NV J.T Thomson Champagne Brut Price RRP $119 Rating Excellent to Outstanding Fine, elegant nose of preserved lemon, orange zest backed by bread dough yeasty notes. An explosion of flavour in the mouth with great, bright mousse, biscuity, warm baguette, a fruit element falling somewhere between peach and gooseberry. Mouthfilling, full of flavour, excellent length and carry, certainly lots to enjoy here. www.domainethomsonwines.com [Missing Credit][object Object] 2023 Three Miners Warden’s Court Alexandra Pinot Noir Price RRP $45 Rating Excellent to Outstanding Lovely florality to this, wild rose, flower petal, pencil lead purity to the fruit with a little spicy touch. Raspberry comes through on the palate. Look away if you prefer a bruiser as this is medium-weight, all about elegance and refinement. Beautifully balanced and integrated, with an appealing salivatory aspect to the close. Hard to put down now, but I’m sure will kick on. www.threeminers.com