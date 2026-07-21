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Mark Henderson
markh@odt.co.nz

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Food & WineJuly 21

Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10

News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
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Food & WineJuly 14

Very different wine styles worthy of exploring

Today’s assortment offers three pairs of wines across three very different wine styles.
Very different wine styles worthy of exploring
Very different wine styles worthy of exploring
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Food & WineJuly 7

Central Otago organic wine success

Recent years have seen ongoing growth in the number of vineyards across the country that are farmed organically and biodynamically.
Central Otago organic wine success
Central Otago organic wine success
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Food & WineJune 30

Swoon-worthy pinot noirs not for bargain hunters

Pinot noir is an ancient grape variety with its roots in Burgundy, France.
Swoon-worthy pinot noirs not for bargain hunters
Swoon-worthy pinot noirs not for bargain hunters
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Food & WineJune 23

Variety generally dry with vein of ‘racy’ acidity

I continue my journey through some of the less commonly seen grape varieties, travelling the world by glass as it were, my imaginary plane landing in Vienna, Austria.
Variety generally dry with vein of ‘racy’ acidity
Variety generally dry with vein of ‘racy’ acidity
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Food & WineJune 16

Pinot gris an accomplished European, global traveller

It feels like it has been a while since my last pinot gris column.
Pinot gris an accomplished European, global traveller
Pinot gris an accomplished European, global traveller
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Food & WineJune 9

The evening in done right

Choosing to staying in means you’re in charge when it comes to wine choice - be it your favourite cheap and cheerful quaffer, a splurge, or trying something new.
The evening in done right
The evening in done right
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Food & WineJune 3

Richer chardonnays pair well with autumn food

Today’s line-up revolves around a quintet of Central Otago offerings along with a interloper from Hawke’s Bay.
Richer chardonnays pair well with autumn food
Richer chardonnays pair well with autumn food
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Food & WineMay 26

Amazing variety should not be overlooked

Riesling can be bone dry, lusciously honeyed and sweet, and everything in between.
Amazing variety should not be overlooked
Amazing variety should not be overlooked
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Food & WineMay 19

Emerging grape variety looking promising

Among the frontrunners for “alternative or emerging varieties” popping up in New Zealand, Albarino might just have snuck its head into the lead, but only by a nose (forgive the pun).
Emerging grape variety looking promising
Emerging grape variety looking promising