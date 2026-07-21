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Mark Henderson
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Latest
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Food & Wine
July 21
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
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Food & Wine
July 14
Very different wine styles worthy of exploring
Today’s assortment offers three pairs of wines across three very different wine styles.
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Food & Wine
July 7
Central Otago organic wine success
Recent years have seen ongoing growth in the number of vineyards across the country that are farmed organically and biodynamically.
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Food & Wine
June 30
Swoon-worthy pinot noirs not for bargain hunters
Pinot noir is an ancient grape variety with its roots in Burgundy, France.
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Food & Wine
June 23
Variety generally dry with vein of ‘racy’ acidity
I continue my journey through some of the less commonly seen grape varieties, travelling the world by glass as it were, my imaginary plane landing in Vienna, Austria.
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Food & Wine
June 16
Pinot gris an accomplished European, global traveller
It feels like it has been a while since my last pinot gris column.
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Food & Wine
June 9
The evening in done right
Choosing to staying in means you’re in charge when it comes to wine choice - be it your favourite cheap and cheerful quaffer, a splurge, or trying something new.
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Food & Wine
June 3
Richer chardonnays pair well with autumn food
Today’s line-up revolves around a quintet of Central Otago offerings along with a interloper from Hawke’s Bay.
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Food & Wine
May 26
Amazing variety should not be overlooked
Riesling can be bone dry, lusciously honeyed and sweet, and everything in between.
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Food & Wine
May 19
Emerging grape variety looking promising
Among the frontrunners for “alternative or emerging varieties” popping up in New Zealand, Albarino might just have snuck its head into the lead, but only by a nose (forgive the pun).
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