Central Otago Young Viticulturist and Winemaker Competitions News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year (also including contestants from North Canterbury) and the 2026 Ormond Nurseries Young Viticulturist of the Year competitions. I’m always eager to give a shout out to the emerging talent that make the wine industry their career. The combined Awards Dinner ceremony was held at the Bannockburn Hall on July 2. Congratulations to Lisa Fromont of Te Kano Wines who took out the Central Otago Young Winemaker gong: Lisa is primarily based at Te Kano’s Waitaki Estate, where she is 2IC in both the vineyards and the winery. Second place went to Joshua Irving from Lincoln University, securing him the North Canterbury Young Winemaker Award. Third spot went to Matt O’Connor from Prophet’s Rock. Also competing and giving it their all were Rachel Tonk from Crater Rim (North Canterbury); Lachie John, Mount Edward; Maggie Wise, VinPro; Matthew Kerruish, Matt Connell Wines; and Regina Marks, Monte Christo. In the Young Viticulturist competition, congratulations to Matthew Kerruish from Vinewise Viticulture who also works on his family vineyards and winery, Folding Hills Wines in Bendigo: Matthew takes out the Central Otago Young Viticulturist prize. Well done to Braxton Benseman from Mt Difficulty, who came second, and to Chavi Cleworth from Carrick, who came third. Also competing were Savannah McGhie from Burn Cottage; Olive Roberts, Peregrine; Abby Crawford and Hamish Anderson, both from Felton Road. Both Lisa and Matthew are taking place in the Burgundy exchange in August so will sadly have to cede their spots in the national finals. London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting The London Wine Fair begins each year with a blind tasting, the wines selected by Sarah Abbott, master of wine, and Ronan Sayburn, master sommelier. This year’s event was dubbed “Icon Chardonnay” and had an amazingly diverse selection from all corners of the globe. Countries represented included France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, USA, South Africa, Chile, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Once “the dust settled” it was fantastic to see two Kiwi wines in the top 10, with the 2020 Bell Hill Limeworks Chardonnay from North Canterbury and the 2021 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay from Central Otago doing the country proud. Top 10 Greatest Chardonnays of the World 1. Tolpuddle Vineyard 2023 Chardonnay, Coal River Valley, Tasmania, Australia 2. Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay 2020, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 3. Danbury Ridge, Octagon Block Chardonnay 2023, Essex, England 4. Ruinart, Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2013, Champagne, France 5. Domaine Henri Boillot 2022, Bâtard-Montrachet, Burgundy, France 6. Bell Hill, Limeworks Chardonnay 2020, North Canterbury, New Zealand 7. Shaw + Smith, M3 Chardonnay 2021, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 8. Felton Road, Bannockburn Chardonnay 2021, Central Otago, New Zealand 9. Antinori, Cervaro della Sala 2023, Umbria, Italy 10. Domaine Donatsch, Unique Chardonnay 2024, Graubunden, Switzerland 2024 Mount Edward Pisa Terrace Central Otago Pinot Noir Price RRP $85 Rating Excellent Lovely nose, fragrant and floral, ripe yet elegant, hints of stony minerality, flitting between strawberry, cherry, raspberry, a lightly savoury quality. Quite fine in the mouth, classically medium-weight, nicely structured, great integration, depth here yet not bombastic. A little more earthiness now, a wine that demands your attention and rewards the effort. www.mountedward.com 2023 Carrick Organic The Magnetic Bannockburn Pinot Noir Price RRP $80 Rating Excellent A more brooding quality, touches of wildness, graphite/lead pencil, earthiness, herb and savoury notes, the focus less on the fruit than on the other complexities. Dry and taut, tannic backbone underpinning it, stony gravels, earth, herb, again the fruit in the supporting role. A salivatory quality on the long close. Taut, youthful, this is crying out for food or some time. www.carrick.co.nz 2023 Rockburn The Art Bendigo Pinot Noir Price RRP $110 Rating Excellent to Outstanding Immediately expressive nose, sweetly ripe and beautifully perfumed, nice interplay between red fruits, spices and savoury aspects, herb touches joining in. Lovely velvety mouthfeel, fine tannins providing good grip, excellent fruit depth and super integration. Bright, vibrant, nothing seems out of place. Raring to go but still with gas in the tank. Just such a flavour explosion. www.rockburn.co.nz