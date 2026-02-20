The golden seal of the King of Dian is decorated with a snake, the symbol of eternal life. Photo: supplied

When I tell colleagues I am involved in a research project at Shangri-La, they think I am teasing.

There is an ancient Tibetan legend of Shambhala, an earthly paradise, secluded, peaceful and perfect. We now know of it as Shangri-La, and there is indeed a town in the Chinese province of Yunnan of the same name. Archaeologists are very rarely treated to "newsreels" that depict the daily lives of now extinct societies. The Dian people of Yunnan are an exception and they lived near Shangri-La.

Two thousand years ago, the paramount chiefly families of Dian were buried on a hilltop known as Shizhaishan, a mystical location commanding views over the serene expanse of Lake Dian.

Excavations there have been listed as one of the 100 great discoveries of Chinese archaeology and the tomb contents present an unparalleled picture of the lives of the leaders. They sponsored master craftsmen to cast bronzes, including ceremonial drums and vessels, on top of which there are miniature scenes. One of these shows an elite woman weaving.

She was covered in a film of gold and depicted larger than the court ladies who weave away in front of her. In another scene, a queen sits on a palanquin borne by hefty men, as she arrives to preside over the sacrifice of a man tied to a stake.

Warfare was endemic and you can distinguish between the Dian and their adversaries by hairstyle.

A bronze vessel filled with cowrie shells ornamented with a golden horseman hunting deer. Source: The Yunnan Museum, Kunming

A golden warrior is seen astride his charger on a deer hunt.

In another, a leader spears an adversary and close inspection reveals the head of an enemy dangling from his bridle. Perhaps the most impressive of all these scenes portrays the supreme chieftain seated on his throne as workers toil preparing a feast.

A pig is about to be spit roasted, and there are fresh fish from the lake nearby. Then there are parties in miniature houses. Guests crowd the decks feasting, horses are tied to house posts and if you peer through a window, you can make out a couple having a private tryst.

It is recorded in Han Chinese documents that in 109 BC, the Emperor Di presented the King of Dian with a golden seal inscribed "Seal of the King of the Dian Kingdom".