There are currently more than 400,000 species of beetles on Earth. Beetles have a highly successful ground plan. For over 283,000,000 years their compact, armoured bodies have evolved and adapted to enormous challenges presented by ever-changing environments. They have also adapted to survive and flourish in innumerable terrestrial niches all over the world.

Their attractive shape and interesting behaviour have fascinated humans and influenced cultures for thousands of years. The large collections of beetles in major institutions such as the Natural History Museum, London, have enabled naturalists to understand the principles of how terrestrial life operates.

Over 5500 beetles have been described from New Zealand, consisting of 5200 native and 350 introduced species. Entomologists, however, estimate that that the true number beetles present in New Zealand could be up to 10,500 species.