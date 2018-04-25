Don't miss this

Events you won't want to miss experiencing at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

LUXURIOUS DUO

Debra Fallowfield specialises in one-of-a- kind jewellery crafted entirely by hand, using techniques such as soldering, forging, sanding and polishing.

She favours rare gems, coloured diamonds and brushed gold for a finished product which is organic, contemporary and bold.

The beautiful setting of the Dunedin Club will play host on Friday May 4 to a salonstyle show featuring a new collection of her custom-made bespoke jewellery, including cocktail rings.

Modern luxury with a touch of yesterday.

“Its going to be a hell of a lot of fun,” she says.

So, come, relax with a glass of wine, and enjoy the sparkle of gorgeous rings dripping from models’ fingers and reflecting the light of the chandeliers.

Debra is joined by Jane Avery of Lapin, showcasing her latest collection of stunning eco-fur coats.

• The Dunedin Club, Friday May 4 from 5.30pm. $35.

TOITU TE AWA, TOITU TE WHENUA, TOITU NGA WAHINE

Three exceptional Ngai Tahu designers open Fashion Week with a show that will be inspirational, diverse and inclusive.

Toitu nga Wahine features the incredible designs of Darlene Gore who tailors timeless hand-finished garments; zero-waste practitioner Fiona Clements who works under the moniker Senorita AweSUMO; and Amber Bridgman, Creative Desinger of Kahuwai, who premiered her collection Te Ao Marama at the Global Indigenous Runway for the Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2017.

All three wahine are excited by this collaboration, not an ordinary fashion parade, but a chance for the audience to experience traditional Maori music, dance and kapa haka as it encounters runway fashion.

• Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Tuesday May 1, 7pm. $55.

CUTTING EDGE

Judges’ panel discussion, open to questions from the floor, chaired by Sonia Sly, journalist, presenter and producer of RNZ’s My Heels are Killing Me.

• Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Saturday May 5, 1pm.