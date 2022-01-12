Baked eggplant, tomato and chickpeas

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

This combination of ingredients is used throughout many cultures. I like to eat this dish when it is warm, rather than straight from the oven. Good quality bread is often served alongside to mop up the tomatoey sauce and perhaps a little whipped feta to liven it up some more.

Ingredients

3 large eggplants, cut into ½cm rounds

Olive oil

Salt, cracked black pepper

2 onions, sliced thinly

8 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground cumin

½-1 tsp chilli flakes

1 400g tin tomatoes

400g fresh tomatoes

3 capsicum, seeds removed and cut into large pieces

1 400g tin chickpeas

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Preheat the oven 190degC.

Mix the sliced eggplant with enough oil to lightly coat the slices, season with salt and pepper and lay on baking paper lined oven trays.

Bake until soft and golden in colour. Set aside.

In a large frypan add 1 tablespoon oil. Add the sliced onions and garlic and cook for about 8-10 minutes or until the onions are soft, lightly browned and sweet.

Add the spices and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the tin of tomatoes and roughly chop half the fresh tomatoes and add them to the mix, reserving the remainder to add later.

Add the pieces of capsicum and the tin of chickpeas using the liquid as well.

Stir to combine, season with salt and cracked pepper, add the vinegar and cook for 20 minutes over a moderate heat until the sauce thickens and the capsicum has softened.

Use a 20cm diameter deep sided oven dish, cover the base with half the cooked eggplant.

Spoon over half the tomato, chickpea mixture. Then repeat using up the remaining ingredients.

Slice the remaining tomatoes into thick rounds and place on top, drizzle over a little more olive oil, cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove the foil and continue to cook for a further 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to sit so the dish can settle and the flavours will improve.

Sprinkle over the fresh herbs, drizzle over more oil if desired, serve with fresh bread, whipped feta and crispy leaf salad.