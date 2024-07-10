Broccoli and potato cakes

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 30 min

Cook time 40 min

Skill easy

800g potatoes, washed

1 Tbsp oil

500g broccoli

1 onion, sliced thinly

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground fenugreek

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp salt

1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced

20g fresh dill

20g fresh parsley or coriander

2 spring onions, sliced thinly

1 egg

To serve, fresh lemon or lime wedges

Method

Place the whole potato, with their skin into a saucepan and cover with water, bring to the boil then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook the potatoes until just cooked. Remove and cool.

Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, remove the skins.

Coarsely grate the potatoes into a bowl and set aside.

Prepare the broccoli by finely shaving off the florets from the stalk.

You want the broccoli to be about the size of a grain ofrice.

Add the oil to a medium sized fry pan, add the onion and cook until soft.

Add the broccoli and cook for 2 more minutes.

Add the spices and season with salt. Continue cooking until the broccoli has become tender.

Remove from the heat and add to the potato.

Add the fresh herbs and spring onions, then add the egg and blend together well.

With damp hands roll the mixture into small 5cm diameter by 1cm thick rounds (approx).

Add enough oil to coat the base of your fry pan and heat over a moderate to high heat.

When the oil is hot, gently fry the broccoli cakes for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden. You will need to cook these in batches as you do not want to overload the pan.

I like to serve them with Greek yoghurt, a little of my roasted tomato chilli jam and a squeeze of lime.