Classic Kiwi snack coming back

CC's corn chips were popular in the 1990s. Photo: Bluebird

Kiwis who want to experience some ‘90s nostalgia will be happy to hear that a classic snack is coming back to our shelves.

For years chip lovers have been calling for the return of a lunchbox staple. And Bluebird has taken notice.

Bluebird’s CC’s are hitting shelves from May 15, with the company confirming the news after a stray billboard advertising the chips was spotted at a petrol station this week.

CCs were a favourite back in the 1990s, and was known for their catchphrase “Only CC’s ees tasting like thees”.

“Nostalgic Kiwis can prepare for 90′s snack heaven as iconic chip brand, Bluebird, brings back CCs Tasty Cheese corn chips for a limited time,” Bluebird told The New Zealand Herald.

“The fan favourite will return to the shelves of participating dairies and petrol stations from the 15th of May, as part of Bluebird’s 70th birthday celebrations.”