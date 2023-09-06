Mediterranean inspiration

Hallelujah, spring has finally sprung.

Days are getting longer and produce is moving from warm and comforting hearty meals to more fresher and fragrant dishes to keep things lighter and easier.

Spring offers so much in the way of produce and options. However, you do need to be patient, especially living so far south because produce takes a little longer to pop through the ground.

This spring I found fresh inspiration from the warming countries of the beautiful mediterranean.

Fresh, tangy pickled vegetables are perfect to accompany cured meats and cheeses, and I have stuffed cabbage leaves and finished them with the delicious flavours of Greece to lighten them up.

Also, it is time to crank up the barbecue and get some tasty food cooking such as squid with chilli and parsley.

Finally, I have added a little early tomato on toast inspired by the delicious Spanish pan con tomate.

Giardiniera

(garden pickled vegetables)

I strongly urge you to make a jar or two of these delicious Italian garden pickles.

As the season moves on you can add sweet capsicum, little pickling onions, asparagus etc.

They will keep in your fridge for months and will add a lively note to your platters, and they make a great snack.

MAKES 2 LITRE PRESERVING JAR

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Skill: easy

10 small spring carrots, washed and trimmed

2 sticks celery, cut into finger lengths

200g cauliflower or broccoli florets

1 bulb fennel, cut into thin wedges

100g french green beans, top and tailed

200g silverbeet stalks, cut into finger-length size

BRINE

1.5 litre white wine vinegar

100g sugar

5 bay leaves (fresh)

10 black peppercorns

5 cloves

20g salt

100ml extra virgin olive oil

Method

Wash and sterilise a large 2-litre glass jar. Set aside.

Put the vinegar, sugar, salt and aromatics in a large pot. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and add the carrots. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the remaining vegetables and cook for a further 5 minutes or until the vegetables are just tender (al dente).

Add the olive oil.

Using clean tongs (you need to keep items sterilised when bottling), put all the vegetables and aromatics into the jar and pour over the hot liquid until completely covered. Seal when cool.

Store in a cool place for a week or longer for best results. Once opened, store in the fridge.

Pan con tomate with anchovies

Now this is probably the easiest recipe in the world! Fresh tomatoes grated, served on toasted bread and dressed with olive oil and sea salt. I dressed mine up with Spanish tinned anchovies, which was outstanding.

I realise that tomatoes are not sweet yet, but they will be soon and this will be the first dish I make to celebrate them.

This simple toast is often consumed for a refreshing breakfast or would work beautifully for a lazy lunch or light dinner.

SERVES 4

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes

Skill: easy

8 slices (0.5cm thick) ciabatta

1 clove garlic, cut in half

4 tomatoes

Sea salt flakes

Cracked black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Marinated good quality anchovies, sardines (optional)

Method

Toast the ciabatta until golden and crisp.

Rub one side with the cut side of the garlic clove.

Grate the tomatoes on the coarse side of the grater until you are left with the tough skin. I recommend doing this directly over a bowl to collect the juicy pulp. Discard the skin.

Season the tomato pulp with salt and pepper, stir in about 1 tablespoon of good olive oil.

Spoon the tomato pulp over the toast, sprinkle with a little more sea salt. If using anchovies or sardines, lay them over the tomato, drizzle over more olive oil and sprinkle a little fresh parsley.

This simple dish will become your new favourite!

Charred squid, fresh parsley and chilli sauce

Charring squid over a hot barbecue has an aroma like no other.

Squid is caught off our coast and is affordable and easy to get.

It only takes minutes on a scorching grill and loves a good dressing like the one I have done.

SERVES 4

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Skill: moderate

4 squid tubes (fresh or frozen), cleaned

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 red chilli, deseeded, finely diced

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, zest and juice

¼ cup olive oil

Method

Prepare the squid by cutting the tube in half lengthways, open the squid out and remove any membranes and discard. Wash well and pat dry.

Using a sharp knife score small incisions across the squid taking care not to cut through the squid. If you want, you can repeat the process across the other direction. Repeat the process with the remaining squid. Set aside.

Add the finely diced chilli, parsley and garlic together in a small bowl, add ½ teaspoon lemon zest and 1 tablespoon juice, season with salt and cracked pepper to taste. Add the oil and stir to combine.

Adjust the balance of acidity and seasoning if necessary.

Preheat the barbecue to very hot. If the barbecue is not hot enough the squid will stew and become rubbery.

Season the squid lightly with salt and pepper, place scored side down on the grill and cook for 1-2 minutes. Loosen the squid from the grill, (it will start to curl up) turn over and cook for a minute more then remove immediately.

Place into the chilli dressing and toss to coat.

Serve with more dressing and a simple roquette salad.

Greek stuffed cabbage rolls

(lahanodolmades)

Cabbages are still around in spring and the savoy and spring cabbage are in abundance with their sweeter flavour.

The cabbage leaves are filled with rice and minced meat packed with fresh dill and parsley. They get served with a classic Greek lemon and egg sauce which adds a creamy uplifting zest.

They are fantastic eaten as a main meal with some bread to mop up the delicious sauce or, as the Greeks do, enjoy at room temperature as part of a mezze.

MAKES 18-20

Preparation time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 1 hour

Skill: moderate

1 (800g-1kg) large cabbage



Filling

450g minced beef, pork or lamb

¾ cup long-grain white rice

1 onion, grated

1 medium carrot, peeled and grated

2 spring onions, finely chopped

½ cup fresh dill, chopped finely

½ cup parsley, chopped finely

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper



Poaching liquid

4 cups chicken stock

1 tsp salt



Lemon, egg sauce (avgolemono) sauce

1 egg

2 egg yolks

1-2 lemons juiced (¾ cup)

2 tsp cornflour



To serve

Chopped dill and fresh lemon

Method

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to the boil. This needs to be deep enough to submerge the whole cabbage.

Remove the core from the cabbage and any tough outer leaves.

Place the whole cabbage into the boiling water, core side down. Cook for about 10 minutes. You will notice the leaves will easily fall apart. Remove and spread the leaves over a clean cloth to cool.

To make the filling, mix all the ingredients together (I used my hands) to really get the rice, meat and flavourings to bind together well.

Place any tough outer or ripped leaves on the base of a heavy based deep pan/pot which can go on the stove top (this will protect the stuffed cabbage rolls when cooking).

On your workbench, place a cabbage leaf with the stalky part facing you. I used about 25g of filling per leaf (approx) and mould it into a rectangular shape. Fold the bottom end of the leaf over the filling and then fold in the sides and roll up so it is a secure parcel. Do not roll it too tight as the filling will expand on cooking.

Place the cabbage rolls, seam side down, on to the cabbage-lined dish. Repeat until finished.

To cook, pour over the stock, season with a little salt and pepper. Cover with a plate, reduce the temperature and cook gently for 45 minutes.

Make the sauce by whisking the eggs until frothy, add the lemon juice and cornflour and whisk to combine. Gradually ladle in some of the warm stock from the pan and whisk continuously so as not to cook the eggs. Pour over the warm cabbage rolls, shaking the pan gently so the sauce gets in between the rolls. The sauce will thicken and become glossy.

Serve immediately with more dill and fresh lemon.