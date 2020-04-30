How to make focaccia

Photo: Linda Robertson

While our options for recreation have increased under Level 3, most of us will have to continue to find ways to entertain our families at home during weekends.

Now takeaways are here the pressure on flour and yeast should reduce so try this focaccia recipe from Otago Polytechnic hospitality lecturer Daniel Pfyl as it is so versatile.

Focaccia is a flattish bread, usually topped with olive oil, salt and sometimes herbs or olives, and eaten fresh as a snack. It can also be used to accompany soup or used as a pizza base, and makes good toast the following day too.

Makes 2 loaves

or 4 pizza bases

2½ cups tepid water (it should feel neither hot nor cold)

1 tsp sugar

3 tsp dried yeast

6 cups strong (hard, breadmaking) flour

2 tsp salt

⅛ cup extra virgin olive oil

For topping

extra virgin olive oil

flaky sea salt

rosemary

olives (optional)

Mix 1 cup of tepid water with sugar and sprinkle yeast over the top. Set it aside in a warm place for 10 minutes or so to activate the yeast. It will form a spongy layer on top of the water.

Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl and make a well in the centre.

Pour in the activated yeast mixture, the olive oil and most of the rest of the water. Mix well, adding extra water as needed.

Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic — about 8-10 minutes.

Lightly oil a bowl, and put the kneaded dough in, turning to coat the surfaces with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and put in a warm place until doubled in size — about 2 hours.

When the dough has risen, push it down gently with your fist and knead again lightly.

Divide the dough in two, shape into balls and let rest for five minutes or so. Oil and lightly flour two baking sheets.

Roll each ball of dough into an oval about 1cm-2cm thick. Place on the prepared baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to proof again until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 200degC.

To prepare the topping

Remove leaves from the rosemary and chop finely. Pit and halve the olives, if using. When the loaves have doubled in size, brush with oil again if you like, then make small indentations by pressing your fingers into the dough.

Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and rosemary. If using olives, push them into the dough.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes. When it is cooked, the bread will sound hollow when you tap it with your fingers.

Wrap the warm focaccia in a clean tea towel and allow it to cool on a rack. Wrapping it in a towel keeps it light and soft. Serve focaccia freshly baked with dips such as hummus or tapenade. It’s also good by itself or with soup or salad.