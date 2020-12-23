Strawberry, hazelnut and elderflower roulade

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT Summer is definitely here when we are treated to fresh strawberries. A classic pavlova roulade is always a winner and this one should be your show-stopper for your festive celebrations.

Serves 10

5 (200g) free-range egg whites

280g caster sugar

50g hazelnuts, toasted, finely chopped

icing sugar, for dusting

Filling

250g fresh strawberries, hulled, sliced thinly

1/2-1 Tbsp icing sugar

2 heads fresh elderflowers, stalks removed

300g cream, lightly whipped

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Heat the oven to 180degC on fan bake.

Line a 23 x 33cm Swiss roll tin with greased, non-stick baking paper.

Whisk the egg whites in a clean, large bowl using an electric mixer on full speed until they are very stiff.

Gradually add the sugar and continue to whisk until the meringue mixture is stiff and glossy and all the sugar has been added (it should feel dissolved if rubbed between your fingers).

Spread the meringue mixture in the prepared tin, sprinkle with the chopped hazelnuts.

Bake for about 8 minutes until golden in colour. Lower the heat to 140degC and bake for a further 15 minutes or until firm to the touch.

Lightly dust a piece of non-stick baking paper with icing sugar.

Remove the roulade and turn upside down on the baking paper.

Carefully peel the paper from the base of the meringue and leave it to cool for about 10 minutes.

Place the sliced strawberries with enough icing sugar to sweeten to your taste. Add two-thirds of the elderflowers (no stalks or brown flowers). Mix gently and let sit to macerate. Whip the cream with the vanilla.

To assemble

When the roulade is cool, mix a little of the strawberry juices with the cream and swirl it through. Spread over the meringue. Place half of the strawberries down the centre of the meringue.

Lightly score the meringue along the length of one side, slightly in from the edge. Use this side to start rolling. To begin, you almost need to fold in the first side so you get a firm start. Roll the meringue, using the paper to help you.

Once rolled, turn it on to a plate with the join underneath.

Scatter over the remaining elderflowers and serve with strawberries.