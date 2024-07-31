Roasted beetroot and white bean dip

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 15 min

Cooking time 40 min

Skill easy

Ingredients

200g cooked beetroot, peeled

425g tin cannellini beans

2 cloves garlic, peeled

½ tsp fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp tahini paste

1 tsp salt

1 lemon, juice

Method

Roughly chop the beetroot and place into the bowl of a food processor, blend to finely chop.

Add the remaining ingredients and blend until a velvety smooth puree has formed.

Taste and adjust if necessary.

It will last in the fridge for 3 days.