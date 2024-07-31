Roasted beetroot and white bean dip

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Beetroot are great for adding a bit of colour and cheer to a dull day. This easy beetroot dip was delicious and indeed very vibrant and cheerful.I roasted the beetroot to give a deeper and sweeter flavour, blended it with cannellini beans which rounded out the flavour and added a light creaminess. I enjoyed it with a selection of fresh vegetables and it was delightful.
Makes 400ml
Prep time 15 min
Cooking time 40 min
Skill easy
Ingredients
200g cooked beetroot, peeled
425g tin cannellini beans
2 cloves garlic, peeled
½ tsp fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
1 Tbsp tahini paste
1 tsp salt
1 lemon, juice
Method
Roughly chop the beetroot and place into the bowl of a food processor, blend to finely chop.
Add the remaining ingredients and blend until a velvety smooth puree has formed.
Taste and adjust if necessary.
It will last in the fridge for 3 days.