Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Roasted beetroot and white bean dip

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Beetroot are great for adding a bit of colour and cheer to a dull day. This easy beetroot dip was delicious and indeed very vibrant and cheerful.I roasted the beetroot to give a deeper and sweeter flavour, blended it with cannellini beans which rounded out the flavour and added a light creaminess. I enjoyed  it with a selection of fresh vegetables and it was delightful.

    Makes 400ml

    Prep time 15 min

    Cooking time 40 min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    200g cooked beetroot, peeled

    425g tin cannellini beans

    2 cloves garlic, peeled

    ½ tsp fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

    1 Tbsp tahini paste

    1 tsp salt

    1 lemon, juice

    Method

    Roughly chop the beetroot and place into the bowl of a food processor, blend to finely chop.

    Add the remaining ingredients and blend until a velvety smooth puree has formed.

    Taste and adjust if necessary.

    It will last in the fridge for 3 days.