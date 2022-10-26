Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Carrick & Felton Road celebrate milestones

    By Mark Henderson
    Felton Road Winery. Photo: Supplied
    Carrick celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Bannockburn restaurant in mid-October. Owners Tony & Ali Cleland invited people who had had an involvement with Carrick to celebrate both its history, and the bright future that lies ahead of it.

    In November, Felton Road Wines will celebrate releasing their 25th vintage. Planted in 1992, their first vintage in 1997, they’re a pioneer in the Bannockburn wine region. They have a series of events to, as they eloquently put it, "reflect, celebrate and thank everyone who has been on this journey with us, be it long or short".

    Inaugural wine and food festival

    Love wine, food and Central Otago? Then mark January 26-29 on your calendar for the inaugural Roam Central festival. The brainchild of Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association (COWA), offering a programme of events that include master classes, cellar door tastings, cooking demonstrations and more. Also vineyard brunches, food and wine matched dinners, partnering wineries with local restaurants, as well as a major Wine & Food festival event in the Gibbston Valley. Go to Roam Central to find out more.

    Winemaker dinners

    As Covid’s impact lessens, events are again on the agenda. Local restaurants Titi and No 7 Balmac have hosted events in the past, while I note both Bracken and Prohibition Smokehouse did so during Dine Dunedin. Nova’s chef, active in this area while working in London, may also join the fray? Keeping an eye on their social media channels or asking when you next visit should keep you ahead of things.

    No 7 Balmac has a charity winemaker dinner with Jen Parr, of Valli Wines, on November 3 (see story this page) raising funds for K9 Medical Detection in Mosgiel: the goal being to raise awareness for the work K9 Medical Detection do training dogs for the early detection of cancer.

    2016 Misha’s Vineyard Verismo Central Otago Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $85
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Perfume leads, fleeting 
    warm leather, spices, 
    earthy touches, rather 
    beguiling. Attractive 
    palate with excellent 
    flavour intensity, red 
    fruits, rhubarb, spices, 
    even a little chocolate. 
    Nicely integrated, fine 
    crunchy tannins, lively 
    & energetic with a long 
    finish. Delicacy, some 
    development yet gas 
    in the tank with chewy 
    grip on the close. 
    Summer sun in a 
    glass.

    www.mishasvineyard.com

    2019 Quartz Reef Billie Jean Bendigo Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $130
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    A sense of volume, 
    bonfire notes, perfume, 
    dark fruits, wisps of 
    balsamic. Rich in the 
    mouth, dark berries, 
    savoury nuances, 
    thyme, spicy elements. 
    Wonderful structural 
    backbone, the drying 
    tannins work superbly 
    with the depth of fruit, 
    that richness neatly in 
    balance. Built for the 
    future, deceptive 
    power, a long, cool 
    carry. The flavours 
    hang in the mouth.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

    2019 Doctors Flat Bannockburn Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $55
    Rating Outstanding 

    Darker fruited, an impression of 
    richness, savoury 
    characters, incense, 
    beguiling & intriguing. 
    Power without 
    weight, deftness, 
    vibrancy and energy 
    evident, super 
    texture. Powerful 
    tannins a corset for 
    the wine with a hint of 
    stalky  freshness. Red 
    & dark fruits, savoury 
    notes swelling, ripe 
    yet not ‘sweet’ with a 
    very long, dry close. 
    A compelling 
    example.

    www.doctorsflat.co.nz