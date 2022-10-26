Carrick & Felton Road celebrate milestones

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In November, Felton Road Wines will celebrate releasing their 25th vintage. Planted in 1992, their first vintage in 1997, they’re a pioneer in the Bannockburn wine region. They have a series of events to, as they eloquently put it, "reflect, celebrate and thank everyone who has been on this journey with us, be it long or short".
Inaugural wine and food festival
Love wine, food and Central Otago? Then mark January 26-29 on your calendar for the inaugural Roam Central festival. The brainchild of Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association (COWA), offering a programme of events that include master classes, cellar door tastings, cooking demonstrations and more. Also vineyard brunches, food and wine matched dinners, partnering wineries with local restaurants, as well as a major Wine & Food festival event in the Gibbston Valley. Go to Roam Central to find out more.
Winemaker dinners
As Covid’s impact lessens, events are again on the agenda. Local restaurants Titi and No 7 Balmac have hosted events in the past, while I note both Bracken and Prohibition Smokehouse did so during Dine Dunedin. Nova’s chef, active in this area while working in London, may also join the fray? Keeping an eye on their social media channels or asking when you next visit should keep you ahead of things.
No 7 Balmac has a charity winemaker dinner with Jen Parr, of Valli Wines, on November 3 (see story this page) raising funds for K9 Medical Detection in Mosgiel: the goal being to raise awareness for the work K9 Medical Detection do training dogs for the early detection of cancer.
2016 Misha’s Vineyard Verismo Central Otago Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Perfume leads, fleeting
warm leather, spices,
earthy touches, rather
beguiling. Attractive
palate with excellent
flavour intensity, red
fruits, rhubarb, spices,
even a little chocolate.
Nicely integrated, fine
crunchy tannins, lively
& energetic with a long
finish. Delicacy, some
development yet gas
in the tank with chewy
grip on the close.
Summer sun in a
glass.
2019 Quartz Reef Billie Jean Bendigo Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
A sense of volume,
bonfire notes, perfume,
dark fruits, wisps of
balsamic. Rich in the
mouth, dark berries,
savoury nuances,
thyme, spicy elements.
Wonderful structural
backbone, the drying
tannins work superbly
with the depth of fruit,
that richness neatly in
balance. Built for the
future, deceptive
power, a long, cool
carry. The flavours
hang in the mouth.
2019 Doctors Flat Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Darker fruited, an impression of
richness, savoury
characters, incense,
beguiling & intriguing.
Power without
weight, deftness,
vibrancy and energy
evident, super
texture. Powerful
tannins a corset for
the wine with a hint of
stalky freshness. Red
& dark fruits, savoury
notes swelling, ripe
yet not ‘sweet’ with a
very long, dry close.
A compelling
example.