Carrick & Felton Road celebrate milestones

Felton Road Winery. Photo: Supplied

Carrick celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Bannockburn restaurant in mid-October. Owners Tony & Ali Cleland invited people who had had an involvement with Carrick to celebrate both its history, and the bright future that lies ahead of it.

In November, Felton Road Wines will celebrate releasing their 25th vintage. Planted in 1992, their first vintage in 1997, they’re a pioneer in the Bannockburn wine region. They have a series of events to, as they eloquently put it, "reflect, celebrate and thank everyone who has been on this journey with us, be it long or short".

Inaugural wine and food festival

Love wine, food and Central Otago? Then mark January 26-29 on your calendar for the inaugural Roam Central festival. The brainchild of Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association (COWA), offering a programme of events that include master classes, cellar door tastings, cooking demonstrations and more. Also vineyard brunches, food and wine matched dinners, partnering wineries with local restaurants, as well as a major Wine & Food festival event in the Gibbston Valley. Go to Roam Central to find out more.

Winemaker dinners

As Covid’s impact lessens, events are again on the agenda. Local restaurants Titi and No 7 Balmac have hosted events in the past, while I note both Bracken and Prohibition Smokehouse did so during Dine Dunedin. Nova’s chef, active in this area while working in London, may also join the fray? Keeping an eye on their social media channels or asking when you next visit should keep you ahead of things.

No 7 Balmac has a charity winemaker dinner with Jen Parr, of Valli Wines, on November 3 (see story this page) raising funds for K9 Medical Detection in Mosgiel: the goal being to raise awareness for the work K9 Medical Detection do training dogs for the early detection of cancer.

2016 Misha’s Vineyard Verismo Central Otago Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Perfume leads, fleeting

warm leather, spices,

earthy touches, rather

beguiling. Attractive

palate with excellent

flavour intensity, red

fruits, rhubarb, spices,

even a little chocolate.

Nicely integrated, fine

crunchy tannins, lively

& energetic with a long

finish. Delicacy, some

development yet gas

in the tank with chewy

grip on the close.

Summer sun in a

glass.

www.mishasvineyard.com

2019 Quartz Reef Billie Jean Bendigo Pinot Noir

PriceRating

A sense of volume,

bonfire notes, perfume,

dark fruits, wisps of

balsamic. Rich in the

mouth, dark berries,

savoury nuances,

thyme, spicy elements.

Wonderful structural

backbone, the drying

tannins work superbly

with the depth of fruit,

that richness neatly in

balance. Built for the

future, deceptive

power, a long, cool

carry. The flavours

hang in the mouth.

www.quartzreef.co.nz

2019 Doctors Flat Bannockburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Darker fruited, an impression of

richness, savoury

characters, incense,

beguiling & intriguing.

Power without

weight, deftness,

vibrancy and energy

evident, super

texture. Powerful

tannins a corset for

the wine with a hint of

stalky freshness. Red

& dark fruits, savoury

notes swelling, ripe

yet not ‘sweet’ with a

very long, dry close.

A compelling

example.

www.doctorsflat.co.nz