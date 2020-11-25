A Central Otago winner

Ben Toombs, an assistant winemaker at Peregrine Wines, recently won the 2020 Tonnellerie de Mercurey New Zealand Young Winemaker award.

The Tonnellerie de Mercurey New Zealand Young Winemaker 2020 final was recently held at EIT in Hawke’s Bay and congratulations to Ben Toombs — assistant winemaker at Peregrine Wines — who in winning the title became the first winemaker from Central Otago to do so.

Ben won the opportunity to represent Otago last year, but was unable to compete as he was selected for the Central Otago-Burgundy exchange programme. He’s come back strongly to win the crown this year.

Contestants faced an advance presentation identifying the wine consumer(s) of the future and how New Zealand will maintain its competitive edge, followed by a series of essays, lab work, CAPEX budget proposals, interviews and wine judging before giving a speech at the awards dinner touting their region as the place to visit this summer.

Included in his prize package is a travel grant to visit the Tonnellerie de Mercurey cooperage in Burgundy (in better times), an associate judging spot at the New World Wine Awards and the opportunity to review wines for Drinks Biz magazine.

Blind chicken

The eagerly contested Blind Chicken wine options competition recently saw yours truly line up alongside a group of wine lovers ready to sniff, slurp and spit their way through a selection of wines. Per tradition, last year’s winner, Paul Templar, had the honour of hosting, selecting a range of wines that criss-crossed the world, while remaining identifiably true to their grape variety, style and region.

Things were close at the end of the whites, but past winner David Tasker was on fire in the second half, taking a well-deserved victory with an unassailable 37pts. Brendon Woodford and Julie Clark shared second spot on 33pts with yours truly, Jules Radich and Ricky Collins on 32pts.

David gets to hold the Blind Chicken Trophy for the year and plan next year’s event.

2015 Quartz Reef

Methode Traditionelle

Blanc de Blancs

Price: $79

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Super toastiness, smoke,

warm baguette, lemon

zest; white flowers and

soft cheese with time.

Deliciously creamy

palate, power yet

lightness, a raft of

citrus coursing

through this giving

this a juicy, lip-

smacking quality.

Warm bread smeared

with a little honey.

Racy finish, the

flavours hanging in the

mouth wonderfully. Smart stuff.

2019 Scout

Lowburn

pinot noir

Price: $36

Rating: Excellent

Savoury umami notes, dried

strawberry, fruit jube, tilled

earth, wild herb with time. A

refreshing crunchiness to

the mouthfeel, with bright

acidity and fine tannins.

Savoury notes to the

forefront again, the fruit

a backdrop to the

complex palate, the long

finish having a grainy

edge. An elegant style

rather than a bruiser

showing real pinosity.

2019 Rockburn

Central Otago

pinot noir

Price: $49.99

Rating: Outstanding

Perfume, herbs, tamarillo,

bonfire marshmallows. A

swelling richness to the

palate, offering lovely

juiciness, an almost sappy

quality with complexity

and interest that captures

your attention. The

palate dances between

the fruit, herb and

savoury notes with

freshness and

brightness to the fore.

Already superbly

balanced, drinking well

now, yet potential too.