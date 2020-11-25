Wednesday, 25 November 2020

A Central Otago winner

    By Mark Henderson
    Ben Toombs, an assistant winemaker at Peregrine Wines, recently won the 2020 Tonnellerie de Mercurey New Zealand Young Winemaker award.
    The Tonnellerie de Mercurey New Zealand Young Winemaker 2020 final was recently held at EIT in Hawke’s Bay and congratulations to Ben Toombs — assistant winemaker at Peregrine Wines — who in winning the title became the first winemaker from Central Otago to do so.

    Ben won the opportunity to represent Otago last year, but was unable to compete as he was selected for the Central Otago-Burgundy exchange programme. He’s come back strongly to win the crown this year.

    Contestants faced an advance presentation identifying the wine consumer(s) of the future and how New Zealand will maintain its competitive edge, followed by a series of essays, lab work, CAPEX budget proposals, interviews and wine judging before giving a speech at the awards dinner touting their region as the place to visit this summer.

    Included in his prize package is a travel grant to visit the Tonnellerie de Mercurey cooperage in Burgundy (in better times), an associate judging spot at the New World Wine Awards and the opportunity to review wines for Drinks Biz magazine.

    Blind chicken

    The eagerly contested Blind Chicken wine options competition recently saw yours truly line up alongside a group of wine lovers ready to sniff, slurp and spit their way through a selection of wines. Per tradition, last year’s winner, Paul Templar, had the honour of hosting, selecting a range of wines that criss-crossed the world, while remaining identifiably true to their grape variety, style and region.

    Things were close at the end of the whites, but past winner David Tasker was on fire in the second half, taking a well-deserved victory with an unassailable 37pts. Brendon Woodford and Julie Clark shared second spot on 33pts with yours truly, Jules Radich and Ricky Collins on 32pts.

    David gets to hold the Blind Chicken Trophy for the year and plan next year’s event.

    2015 Quartz Reef
    Methode Traditionelle
    Blanc de Blancs 
    Price: $79
    Rating: Excellent to 
    outstanding
     
    Super toastiness, smoke, 
    warm baguette, lemon 
    zest; white flowers and 
    soft cheese with time. 
    Deliciously creamy 
    palate, power yet 
    lightness, a raft of 
    citrus coursing 
    through this giving 
    this a juicy, lip-
    smacking quality. 
    Warm bread smeared 
    with a little honey. 
    Racy finish, the 
    flavours hanging in the 
    mouth wonderfully. Smart stuff.
     
     
    2019 Scout
    Lowburn
    pinot noir 
    Price: $36
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Savoury umami notes, dried 
    strawberry, fruit jube, tilled 
    earth, wild herb with time. A 
    refreshing crunchiness to 
    the mouthfeel, with bright 
    acidity and fine tannins. 
    Savoury notes to the 
    forefront again, the fruit 
    a backdrop to the 
    complex palate, the long 
    finish having a grainy 
    edge. An elegant style 
    rather than a bruiser 
    showing real pinosity.
     
     
    2019 Rockburn
    Central Otago
    pinot noir 
    Price: $49.99
    Rating: Outstanding
     
    Perfume, herbs, tamarillo, 
    bonfire marshmallows.  A 
    swelling richness to the 
    palate, offering lovely 
    juiciness, an almost sappy 
    quality with complexity 
    and interest that captures 
    your attention. The 
    palate dances between 
    the fruit, herb and 
    savoury notes with 
    freshness and 
    brightness to the fore. 
    Already superbly 
    balanced, drinking well 
    now, yet potential too.
     
