Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Classy pinots provide fruit and savoury depth

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    A recent weekend saw a brief overnight trip to Cromwell for a friend’s birthday bash.

    The hosts founded a vineyard some years ago, later selling to pursue other interests, so there was a wealth of local Pinot Noir to enjoy, though as I was driving I could only allow myself a couple of small glasses.

    We are so well served locally with Central Otago Pinot Noir, but today’s selection also shows off classy Pinot in other guises.

    A couple of Pinot-based bubblies lead the way, while a pairing from Marlborough offer contrast to the Central style.

     

    NV Quartz Reef Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Rose

    Price RRP $43
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fragrant, perfumed 
    nose. Peach, flower 
    petals, a savoury/
    umami character 
    follows, oyster shell-like 
    salinity with time. Fresh, 
    bright, vibrant, a racy 
    line of acidity running 
    through it. The palate 
    follows the nose, 
    adding Granny Smith 
    apple, tanginess and a 
    bready, yeasty 
    character that adds to 
    the umami feel. 
    Complex, full of interest, 
    a long, dry close.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

     

     

    2022 Black Estate
    North Canterbury
    Damsteep Pet Nat

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent 

    Fresh lifted nose with 
    red apple, hints of 
    citrus & stonefruits, a 
    marmitey yeast note, 
    cider. Fruit sweetness 
    leads, apple, apricot, 
    nectarine, delightful 
    intensity flirting with 
    tropical fruits, with a 
    yeasty backdrop. 
    Lovely balance and 
    richness evident. 
    Incredibly inviting, hits 
    the refreshment factor, 
    would be gorgeous 
    alfresco on a sunny 
    day.

    www.blackestate.co.nz

     

    2019 Greywacke Marlborough Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Attractive nose, umami characters, hints 
    of charcuterie, savoury 
    notes, berryfruits, nice 
    generosity. Power yet 
    light on its feet, 
    integration yet 
    potential, chewy 
    tannins yet silkiness, 
    there’s a sense of 
    completeness. Volume 
    yet a sense of pinosity 
    with a lot going on 
    here. There’s 
    coolness, an attractive 
    grainy feel & a 
    delightful lip-
    smackingly refreshing 
    close.

    www.greywacke.com

    2020 Rapaura Springs 
    Limestone Terrace Vineyard Marlborough
    Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $45.90
    Rating Excellent

    Tinges of funk, spices, 
    cardamom, caramel, 
    wisps of balsamic, a 
    sense of volume. 
    Darker berryfruits, 
    boysenberries 
    perhaps, and 
    deceptive grunt to this. 
    Chewy tannins, acid 
    backbone, for all its 
    intensity there’s 
    wonderful integration 
    and equilibrium. 
    Approachable already 
    yet potential; the long, 
    dry finish has a 
    refreshing touch of piquancy.

    www.rapaurasprings.co.nz

    2021 Quartz Reef Bendigo 
    Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Wisps of smoke and incense lead into 
    raspberry & plum, 
    lovely fruit purity, 
    perfume, cedar & 
    pencil lead with time. 
    Supple and 
    mouthfilling, creamy 
    and silky, fruit initially 
    to the fore, savoury 
    notes, spices, and 
    balsam joining in. A 
    little prickle adds to the 
    liveliness with 
    crunchiness on the 
    close. The fruit depth 
    gives immediate 
    appeal, but there’s 
    more on offer here.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

    2019 Providore Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent

    A bowl of summer fruits, plum too 
    perhaps, wisps of funk 
    shifting to earth and 
    savoury nuances. 
    Dark, brooding, 
    powerful, dry, mouth-
    puckering tannins, 
    ripely fruited yet dry. 
    Initially this seems all 
    about the future, yet 
    the fruit begins to 
    come out to play while 
    perfume grows on the 
    nose. An iron fist in a 
    velvet glove. Should 
    warrant a higher rating 
    with time.

    www.providorewines.com

     