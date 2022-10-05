Classy pinots provide fruit and savoury depth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The hosts founded a vineyard some years ago, later selling to pursue other interests, so there was a wealth of local Pinot Noir to enjoy, though as I was driving I could only allow myself a couple of small glasses.
We are so well served locally with Central Otago Pinot Noir, but today’s selection also shows off classy Pinot in other guises.
A couple of Pinot-based bubblies lead the way, while a pairing from Marlborough offer contrast to the Central style.
NV Quartz Reef Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Rose
Price RRP $43
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Fragrant, perfumed
nose. Peach, flower
petals, a savoury/
umami character
follows, oyster shell-like
salinity with time. Fresh,
bright, vibrant, a racy
line of acidity running
through it. The palate
follows the nose,
adding Granny Smith
apple, tanginess and a
bready, yeasty
character that adds to
the umami feel.
Complex, full of interest,
a long, dry close.
2022 Black Estate
North Canterbury
Damsteep Pet Nat
Price RRP $45
Rating Excellent
Fresh lifted nose with
red apple, hints of
citrus & stonefruits, a
marmitey yeast note,
cider. Fruit sweetness
leads, apple, apricot,
nectarine, delightful
intensity flirting with
tropical fruits, with a
yeasty backdrop.
Lovely balance and
richness evident.
Incredibly inviting, hits
the refreshment factor,
would be gorgeous
alfresco on a sunny
day.
2019 Greywacke Marlborough Pinot Noir
Price RRP $40
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Attractive nose, umami characters, hints
of charcuterie, savoury
notes, berryfruits, nice
generosity. Power yet
light on its feet,
integration yet
potential, chewy
tannins yet silkiness,
there’s a sense of
completeness. Volume
yet a sense of pinosity
with a lot going on
here. There’s
coolness, an attractive
grainy feel & a
delightful lip-
smackingly refreshing
close.
2020 Rapaura Springs
Limestone Terrace Vineyard Marlborough
Pinot Noir
Price RRP $45.90
Rating Excellent
Tinges of funk, spices,
cardamom, caramel,
wisps of balsamic, a
sense of volume.
Darker berryfruits,
boysenberries
perhaps, and
deceptive grunt to this.
Chewy tannins, acid
backbone, for all its
intensity there’s
wonderful integration
and equilibrium.
Approachable already
yet potential; the long,
dry finish has a
refreshing touch of piquancy.
2021 Quartz Reef Bendigo
Pinot Noir
Price RRP $55
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Wisps of smoke and incense lead into
raspberry & plum,
lovely fruit purity,
perfume, cedar &
pencil lead with time.
Supple and
mouthfilling, creamy
and silky, fruit initially
to the fore, savoury
notes, spices, and
balsam joining in. A
little prickle adds to the
liveliness with
crunchiness on the
close. The fruit depth
gives immediate
appeal, but there’s
more on offer here.
2019 Providore Central Otago Pinot Noir
Price RRP $40
Rating Excellent
A bowl of summer fruits, plum too
perhaps, wisps of funk
shifting to earth and
savoury nuances.
Dark, brooding,
powerful, dry, mouth-
puckering tannins,
ripely fruited yet dry.
Initially this seems all
about the future, yet
the fruit begins to
come out to play while
perfume grows on the
nose. An iron fist in a
velvet glove. Should
warrant a higher rating
with time.