Classy pinots provide fruit and savoury depth

A recent weekend saw a brief overnight trip to Cromwell for a friend’s birthday bash.

The hosts founded a vineyard some years ago, later selling to pursue other interests, so there was a wealth of local Pinot Noir to enjoy, though as I was driving I could only allow myself a couple of small glasses.

We are so well served locally with Central Otago Pinot Noir, but today’s selection also shows off classy Pinot in other guises.

A couple of Pinot-based bubblies lead the way, while a pairing from Marlborough offer contrast to the Central style.

Price RRP $43

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fragrant, perfumed

nose. Peach, flower

petals, a savoury/

umami character

follows, oyster shell-like

salinity with time. Fresh,

bright, vibrant, a racy

line of acidity running

through it. The palate

follows the nose,

adding Granny Smith

apple, tanginess and a

bready, yeasty

character that adds to

the umami feel.

Complex, full of interest,

a long, dry close.

www.quartzreef.co.nz



North Canterbury

Damsteep Pet Nat

Price RRP $45

Rating Excellent

Fresh lifted nose with

red apple, hints of

citrus & stonefruits, a

marmitey yeast note,

cider. Fruit sweetness

leads, apple, apricot,

nectarine, delightful

intensity flirting with

tropical fruits, with a

yeasty backdrop.

Lovely balance and

richness evident.

Incredibly inviting, hits

the refreshment factor,

would be gorgeous

alfresco on a sunny

day.

www.blackestate.co.nz

Price RRP $40

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Attractive nose, umami characters, hints

of charcuterie, savoury

notes, berryfruits, nice

generosity. Power yet

light on its feet,

integration yet

potential, chewy

tannins yet silkiness,

there’s a sense of

completeness. Volume

yet a sense of pinosity

with a lot going on

here. There’s

coolness, an attractive

grainy feel & a

delightful lip-

smackingly refreshing

close.

www.greywacke.com



Limestone Terrace Vineyard Marlborough

Pinot Noir

Price RRP $45.90

Rating Excellent

Tinges of funk, spices,

cardamom, caramel,

wisps of balsamic, a

sense of volume.

Darker berryfruits,

boysenberries

perhaps, and

deceptive grunt to this.

Chewy tannins, acid

backbone, for all its

intensity there’s

wonderful integration

and equilibrium.

Approachable already

yet potential; the long,

dry finish has a

refreshing touch of piquancy.

www.rapaurasprings.co.nz



Pinot Noir

Price RRP $55

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Wisps of smoke and incense lead into

raspberry & plum,

lovely fruit purity,

perfume, cedar &

pencil lead with time.

Supple and

mouthfilling, creamy

and silky, fruit initially

to the fore, savoury

notes, spices, and

balsam joining in. A

little prickle adds to the

liveliness with

crunchiness on the

close. The fruit depth

gives immediate

appeal, but there’s

more on offer here.

www.quartzreef.co.nz

Price RRP $40

Rating Excellent

A bowl of summer fruits, plum too

perhaps, wisps of funk

shifting to earth and

savoury nuances.

Dark, brooding,

powerful, dry, mouth-

puckering tannins,

ripely fruited yet dry.

Initially this seems all

about the future, yet

the fruit begins to

come out to play while

perfume grows on the

nose. An iron fist in a

velvet glove. Should

warrant a higher rating

with time.

www.providorewines.com