Competition congratulations

    Central Otago Young Viticulturist Competition

    The Central Otago section of the 2022 Corteva Young Viticulturist competition recently took place at Otago Polytechnic’s Bannockburn campus; the evening dinner and speech component held at Carrick Winery.

    This attracted a large group of contestants, with Charlotte Ross (Burn Cottage), Hannah Chamberlain (Carrick Winery), Callum Scarborough & Nina Downer (Felton Road), Leah Purchase (Hawkesbury Estate), Olivia Williams (Prophet’s Rock) and Dylan Crawford & Maia Wylie (Two Paddocks) all competing.

    Congratulations to Nina Downer from Felton Road who took out the title, becoming the 2022 Corteva Central Otago Young Viticulturist. Along with her prizes, Nina will represent Central Otago at the national final in Marlborough in late August.

    Congratulations also to Maia Wyllie and Dylan Crawford, both from Two Paddocks, who won second and third places. Maia will join runners-up from around the country at the national final, on an educational trip provided by NZSVO.

    Central Otago Feraud dinner and industry awards

    COWA (Central Otago Winegrowers Association) members held their first Feraud dinner since 2018 on August 5. Named after pioneering winemaker Jean Desire-Feraud who settled at the Monte Christo vineyard in Alexandra in the late 19th century, the dinner both celebrates the industry while also recognising individuals who have contributed to the success of the local industry.

    The top award this year was presented to James Dicey (Grape Vision & Dicey Wines) for "Outstanding services to the Central Otago wine industry".

    Further recognition went to:

     - "Marketing Champion Award" for services to marketing — Lianne Collins, Quartz Reef.

     - "Industry Know How Award" for recognition of commitment to the advancement of industry research and education — Dean Shaw, Central Otago Wine Company.

     - "Young Gun Award" for recognition of an up-and-coming leader in the industry — Simon Gourley, Domaine Thomson.

     - "Morley Hewitt Good Sort Award" in memory of Morley Hewitt, for recognition of an individual who is known for going "above and beyond" — Kerry Stainton-Herbert, Stewart Town Vineyard.

    2021 McArthur Ridge Lilico Alexandra Pinot Noir Rose

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Fragrant nose, bubble gum, musk 
    nuances shifting to 
    strawberry and fruit 
    salad, fruit cordial 
    and a savoury touch 
    with aeration. Again, 
    fruit salad evident on 
    the palate, glace 
    cherry and hard 
    candy. Texturally, 
    there’s nice 
    viscosity to this and, 
    while sweetly 
    fruited, this closes 
    relatively dry. 
    Bursting with flavour 
    and ticks the box on 
    the yummy factor.

    www.mcarthurridge.nz

    2021 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose

    Price RRP $35
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Quietly expressed 
    nose with bonfire 
    embers, red berries/
    strawberry, berry jam 
    and a wisp of herb. 
    The palate more 
    powerfully expressed, 
    texturally rich with a 
    touch of chalky 
    phenolics adding to 
    the grip and 
    mouthfeel. Spice, 
    orange zest, savoury 
    qualities, red apple 
    too, as this opens up 
    in the glass. A serious 
    style with flavour depth and complexity.

    www.domainethomsonwines.com

    2021 Craggy Range Hawke’s Bay Rose

    Price RRP $31.95
    Rating Excellent

    Attractive nose, less about the fruit, 
    leading with savoury 
    and spice, apple and 
    quince as it aerates. 
    Crunchiness to the 
    mouthfeel, picking 
    up a bittersweet 
    quality, fruit 
    sweetness here yet 
    closing dry, bright 
    acidity keeping this 
    lively. Grows in the 
    glass, minerality, 
    quince and cooked 
    apple on the lip-
    smacking close. 
    Another serious 
    example.

    www.craggyrange.com