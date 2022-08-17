Competition congratulations

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Central Otago Young Viticulturist Competition
The Central Otago section of the 2022 Corteva Young Viticulturist competition recently took place at Otago Polytechnic’s Bannockburn campus; the evening dinner and speech component held at Carrick Winery.
Congratulations to Nina Downer from Felton Road who took out the title, becoming the 2022 Corteva Central Otago Young Viticulturist. Along with her prizes, Nina will represent Central Otago at the national final in Marlborough in late August.
Congratulations also to Maia Wyllie and Dylan Crawford, both from Two Paddocks, who won second and third places. Maia will join runners-up from around the country at the national final, on an educational trip provided by NZSVO.
Central Otago Feraud dinner and industry awards
COWA (Central Otago Winegrowers Association) members held their first Feraud dinner since 2018 on August 5. Named after pioneering winemaker Jean Desire-Feraud who settled at the Monte Christo vineyard in Alexandra in the late 19th century, the dinner both celebrates the industry while also recognising individuals who have contributed to the success of the local industry.
The top award this year was presented to James Dicey (Grape Vision & Dicey Wines) for "Outstanding services to the Central Otago wine industry".
Further recognition went to:
- "Marketing Champion Award" for services to marketing — Lianne Collins, Quartz Reef.
- "Industry Know How Award" for recognition of commitment to the advancement of industry research and education — Dean Shaw, Central Otago Wine Company.
- "Young Gun Award" for recognition of an up-and-coming leader in the industry — Simon Gourley, Domaine Thomson.
- "Morley Hewitt Good Sort Award" in memory of Morley Hewitt, for recognition of an individual who is known for going "above and beyond" — Kerry Stainton-Herbert, Stewart Town Vineyard.
2021 McArthur Ridge Lilico Alexandra Pinot Noir Rose
Rating Excellent
Fragrant nose, bubble gum, musk
nuances shifting to
strawberry and fruit
salad, fruit cordial
and a savoury touch
with aeration. Again,
fruit salad evident on
the palate, glace
cherry and hard
candy. Texturally,
there’s nice
viscosity to this and,
while sweetly
fruited, this closes
relatively dry.
Bursting with flavour
and ticks the box on
the yummy factor.
2021 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Quietly expressed
nose with bonfire
embers, red berries/
strawberry, berry jam
and a wisp of herb.
The palate more
powerfully expressed,
texturally rich with a
touch of chalky
phenolics adding to
the grip and
mouthfeel. Spice,
orange zest, savoury
qualities, red apple
too, as this opens up
in the glass. A serious
style with flavour depth and complexity.
2021 Craggy Range Hawke’s Bay Rose
Rating Excellent
Attractive nose, less about the fruit,
leading with savoury
and spice, apple and
quince as it aerates.
Crunchiness to the
mouthfeel, picking
up a bittersweet
quality, fruit
sweetness here yet
closing dry, bright
acidity keeping this
lively. Grows in the
glass, minerality,
quince and cooked
apple on the lip-
smacking close.
Another serious
example.