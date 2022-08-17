Competition congratulations

Central Otago Young Viticulturist Competition

The Central Otago section of the 2022 Corteva Young Viticulturist competition recently took place at Otago Polytechnic’s Bannockburn campus; the evening dinner and speech component held at Carrick Winery.

This attracted a large group of contestants, with Charlotte Ross (Burn Cottage), Hannah Chamberlain (Carrick Winery), Callum Scarborough & Nina Downer (Felton Road), Leah Purchase (Hawkesbury Estate), Olivia Williams (Prophet’s Rock) and Dylan Crawford & Maia Wylie (Two Paddocks) all competing.

Congratulations to Nina Downer from Felton Road who took out the title, becoming the 2022 Corteva Central Otago Young Viticulturist. Along with her prizes, Nina will represent Central Otago at the national final in Marlborough in late August.

Congratulations also to Maia Wyllie and Dylan Crawford, both from Two Paddocks, who won second and third places. Maia will join runners-up from around the country at the national final, on an educational trip provided by NZSVO.

Central Otago Feraud dinner and industry awards

COWA (Central Otago Winegrowers Association) members held their first Feraud dinner since 2018 on August 5. Named after pioneering winemaker Jean Desire-Feraud who settled at the Monte Christo vineyard in Alexandra in the late 19th century, the dinner both celebrates the industry while also recognising individuals who have contributed to the success of the local industry.

The top award this year was presented to James Dicey (Grape Vision & Dicey Wines) for "Outstanding services to the Central Otago wine industry".

Further recognition went to:

- "Marketing Champion Award" for services to marketing — Lianne Collins, Quartz Reef.

- "Industry Know How Award" for recognition of commitment to the advancement of industry research and education — Dean Shaw, Central Otago Wine Company.

- "Young Gun Award" for recognition of an up-and-coming leader in the industry — Simon Gourley, Domaine Thomson.

- "Morley Hewitt Good Sort Award" in memory of Morley Hewitt, for recognition of an individual who is known for going "above and beyond" — Kerry Stainton-Herbert, Stewart Town Vineyard.

2021 McArthur Ridge Lilico Alexandra Pinot Noir Rose

Fragrant nose, bubble gum, musk

nuances shifting to

strawberry and fruit

salad, fruit cordial

and a savoury touch

with aeration. Again,

fruit salad evident on

the palate, glace

cherry and hard

candy. Texturally,

there’s nice

viscosity to this and,

while sweetly

fruited, this closes

relatively dry.

Bursting with flavour

and ticks the box on

the yummy factor.

www.mcarthurridge.nz

2021 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose

Quietly expressed

nose with bonfire

embers, red berries/

strawberry, berry jam

and a wisp of herb.

The palate more

powerfully expressed,

texturally rich with a

touch of chalky

phenolics adding to

the grip and

mouthfeel. Spice,

orange zest, savoury

qualities, red apple

too, as this opens up

in the glass. A serious

style with flavour depth and complexity.

www.domainethomsonwines.com

2021 Craggy Range Hawke’s Bay Rose

Attractive nose, less about the fruit,

leading with savoury

and spice, apple and

quince as it aerates.

Crunchiness to the

mouthfeel, picking

up a bittersweet

quality, fruit

sweetness here yet

closing dry, bright

acidity keeping this

lively. Grows in the

glass, minerality,

quince and cooked

apple on the lip-

smacking close.

Another serious

example.

www.craggyrange.com