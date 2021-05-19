Pi-not a dud among the bunch

Over the course of 48 hours prior to putting this column together, I managed to taste more than 20 pinot noirs ranging in price from $22 to $120 (with a number of those north of $75 a bottle).

It certainly puts this sub-$35 collection into the value category.

Mind you, the perception of what equates to value, or not, is very much in the eye of the beholder.

In comparison to the sea of $10-$20 Australian reds, pinot noir may always seem a little dear, but then making good pinot is never a cheap exercise.

2019 Domaine Thomson Explorer Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $30Rating: Very good toexcellent

Musk, roses, dust and tilled

earth, savoury too, a yeasty

note with aeration. Ripe fruit

without being over-sweet,

the tannic structure evident,

flowing to a long, dry

finish. The fruit grows

nicely giving a ripe fruit

core, adding earthy notes,

nice depth here. Time

sees the tannins soften,

while the youthful

zestiness gives a playful

crunchiness.

www.domainethomsonwines.com

2019 Chard Farm River Run Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $34Rating: Very good toexcellent

A lighter expression yet

nicely composed with red

fruits, hints of spice and a

woodsy element, a little

funk later. Greater weight

in the mouth than the

nose might suggest, as

the structure becomes

more evident too. Not

trying to be a bruiser,

clearly Pinot, with good

fruit depth and a long,

attractive finish. Made to

be lashed back with

abandon.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2016 Mountford Liaison pinot noir

Price: $30Rating: Very good

Lifted florality, potpourri,

savoury notes and dried

herb. Initially the palate

dances in the sweet ‘n’ sour

spectrum with balsamic

influences and racy acidity

before evolving into a

much more rounded

fellow with secondary

characters of earth,

leather, bramble,

savoury notes and sweet

dried fruits. A bittersweet

note frames the finish.

Ready to drink now.

www.mountfordestate.com

2016 Brennan B2 Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $35Rating: Very good

Intriguing nose with earth,

forest floor, humus and

dustiness, leather with time.

Supple and sweetly fruited

in the mouth, the flavours

echoing the nose adding

some wild herbs. Neatly

balanced and with a

good carry of flavour on

the close. Tightens a little

with aeration showing

some grippiness, so

should work well with

food too.

www.brennanwines.com

2014 McArthur Ridge Southern Tor pinot noir

Price: $29.90Rating: Very good toexcellent

Subtly expressed nose with

tilled earth and forest floor

nuances, growing in volume.

The palate is bolder than the

nose might suggest with

red fruits and rhubarb,

crunchiness and vibrancy

and a nice interplay

between the tannins and

acidity. There’s bright,

tangy cranberry and

tamarillo on the finish,

which brings added

freshness.

www.mcarthurridge.nz

2019 Misha’s Vineyard Cantata Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $32Rating: Very good toexcellent

Smoke, coolmint, herbs, and

wine-gum-like sweet fruit

lead on this youthful wine:

perfume and strawberry

later. A lighter-bodied

style yet brimming with

crunchy and youthful

tannins and sheer

drinkability. Tingly fruit

sherbet and smokers’

lolly notes grow flowing

to dried fruits on the long

finish. Playful, bright and

eminently drinkable now.

www.mishasvineyard.com