Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Pi-not a dud among the bunch

    By Mark Henderson
    Over the course of 48 hours prior to putting this column together, I managed to taste more than 20 pinot noirs ranging in price from $22 to $120 (with a number of those north of $75 a bottle).

    It certainly puts this sub-$35 collection into the value category.

    Mind you, the perception of what equates to value, or not, is very much in the eye of the beholder.

    In comparison to the sea of $10-$20 Australian reds, pinot noir may always seem a little dear, but then making good pinot is never a cheap exercise.

    2019 Domaine Thomson Explorer Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $30
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Musk, roses, dust and tilled
    earth, savoury too, a yeasty
    note with aeration. Ripe fruit
    without being over-sweet,
    the tannic structure evident,
    flowing to a long, dry
    finish. The fruit grows
    nicely giving a ripe fruit
    core, adding earthy notes,
    nice depth here. Time
    sees the tannins soften,
    while the youthful
    zestiness gives a playful
    crunchiness.

    www.domainethomsonwines.com

    2019 Chard Farm River Run Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $34
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    A lighter expression yet
    nicely composed with red
    fruits, hints of spice and a
    woodsy element, a little
    funk later. Greater weight
    in the mouth than the
    nose might suggest, as
    the structure becomes
    more evident too. Not
    trying to be a bruiser,
    clearly Pinot, with good
    fruit depth and a long,
    attractive finish. Made to
    be lashed back with
    abandon.

    www.chardfarm.co.nz

    2016 Mountford Liaison pinot noir

    Price: $30
    Rating: Very good

    Lifted florality, potpourri,
    savoury notes and dried
    herb. Initially the palate
    dances in the sweet ‘n’ sour
    spectrum with balsamic
    influences and racy acidity
    before evolving into a
    much more rounded
    fellow with secondary
    characters of earth,
    leather, bramble,
    savoury notes and sweet
    dried fruits. A bittersweet
    note frames the finish.
    Ready to drink now.

    www.mountfordestate.com

    2016 Brennan B2 Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $35
    Rating: Very good

    Intriguing nose with earth,
    forest floor, humus and
    dustiness, leather with time.
    Supple and sweetly fruited
    in the mouth, the flavours
    echoing the nose adding
    some wild herbs. Neatly
    balanced and with a
    good carry of flavour on
    the close. Tightens a little
    with aeration showing
    some grippiness, so
    should work well with
    food too.

    www.brennanwines.com

    2014 McArthur Ridge Southern Tor pinot noir

    Price: $29.90
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Subtly expressed nose with
    tilled earth and forest floor
    nuances, growing in volume.
    The palate is bolder than the
    nose might suggest with
    red fruits and rhubarb,
    crunchiness and vibrancy
    and a nice interplay
    between the tannins and
    acidity. There’s bright,
    tangy cranberry and
    tamarillo on the finish,
    which brings added
    freshness.

    www.mcarthurridge.nz

    2019 Misha’s Vineyard Cantata Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $32
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Smoke, coolmint, herbs, and
    wine-gum-like sweet fruit
    lead on this youthful wine:
    perfume and strawberry
    later. A lighter-bodied
    style yet brimming with
    crunchy and youthful
    tannins and sheer
    drinkability. Tingly fruit
    sherbet and smokers’
    lolly notes grow flowing
    to dried fruits on the long
    finish. Playful, bright and
    eminently drinkable now.

    www.mishasvineyard.com

