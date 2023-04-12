Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Refreshing dip into the familiar and not-so-familiar

    By Mark Henderson
    Today's column includes both the well-known and less well-known. A trio of pinot gris lead the way. This grape has become one of our dominant white grape varieties in New Zealand, with lovers of this wine spoilt for choice.

    Gruner veltliner and albarino (originating in Austria and Spain/Portugal respectively) form part of a new wave of less mainstream varieties that are grabbing a toe-hold in the market. You are more likely to see these in independent stores, smaller stores and creative restaurants.

     

     

    2020 Penkridge Farm Central Otago pinot gris

    Price $28
    Rating Excellent

    Quite a fragrant and appealing 
    nose, musk, rose petal, apricot 
    influences. Bright acidity gives 
    a fresh start, with dried tropical 
    fruits, apple, spices, and a hint 
    of Turkish Delight. A nice 
    combination of richness yet 
    vibrancy that manages to be 
    light on its feet. Grows in 
    body as it opens up. A 
    refreshing close with good 
    sapidity.

    www.penkridgefarm.co.nz

     

     

    2022 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough pinot gris 

    Price $24
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Almost a sav blanc-like nose 
    of sweat and chopped herbs 
    sashays into pear and florality. 
    The textural richness takes it 
    back to the gris camp, some 
    underlying grassy hints mixing 
    with ripe stonefruits. There’s 
    a sweet and sour interplay 
    going on, which adds to the 
    freshness. May make a 
    pinot gris stop and think as 
    it brings some interesting 
    drinking to the table.

    www.riverbyestate.com

     

     

    2021 Misha’s Vineyard Dress Circle Central Otago pinot gris 

    Price $32
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Subtlety to the nose allowing 
    hints of musk and Fruit Pastille 
    to rise, before typical pear 
    notes come with aeration. 
    Deceptive power on the 
    palate, a touch of chewiness 
    adding to the textural impact 
    with lively acidity keeping this 
    nice and vibrant. The creamy 
    texture builds with aeration 
    and there’s a lot on offer 
    here to enjoy now. 

    www.mishasvineyard.com

     

     

    2022 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough gruner veltliner

    Price $24
    Rating Excellent to outstanding

    Sweet florality, fragrance, 
    citrus hinting at Rose’s Lime 
    Corial and Lime Zest, wisps of 
    peach and stonefruit, very 
    engaging. Fatter mouth-feel, 
    before a shaft of tanginess 
    akin to grapefruit rushes in 
    giving a lip-smacking 
    element to the close, some 
    spice and pepper with air. 
    The nose grows adding 
    touches of orange and 
    pepper, the palate creamy, 
    but fresh. Delightful.

    www.riverbyestate.com

     

     

    2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough gruner veltliner

    Price $25
    Rating Very good to excellent 

    Attractively floral again, soap 
    flakes, citrus, a saline aspect 
    that shifts from the salty to a 
    steely/minerally character. 
    Crisp, bright palate, citrus and 
    stonefruits to the fore, wisps of 
    fruit pith joining the mix, the 
    supple, rounded finish lifted 
    by a nice touch of acidity. 
    Aeration brings some fresh 
    lime juice into play. Nice, 
    fresh, summer drinking.

    www.julestaylor.com

     

     

    2021 Villa Maria Braided Gravels Hawke’s Bay albarino

    Price $29.99
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Inviting nose, a waft of 
    oyster shell, citrus, white 
    flowers, fresh herbs, ripe 
    peach, with time, fragrance 
    reminiscent of lavender 
    appears. Creamy and rich in 
    the mouth before that sea 
    shell freshness lifts the 
    palate, spice notes evolving 
    with air. A lovely 
    combination of richness 
    and freshness, delightfully 
    expressive, brimming with 
    flavour. Splendid now.

    www.villamariawines.com