Refreshing dip into the familiar and not-so-familiar

Today's column includes both the well-known and less well-known. A trio of pinot gris lead the way. This grape has become one of our dominant white grape varieties in New Zealand, with lovers of this wine spoilt for choice.

Gruner veltliner and albarino (originating in Austria and Spain/Portugal respectively) form part of a new wave of less mainstream varieties that are grabbing a toe-hold in the market. You are more likely to see these in independent stores, smaller stores and creative restaurants.

Price $28

Rating Excellent

Quite a fragrant and appealing

nose, musk, rose petal, apricot

influences. Bright acidity gives

a fresh start, with dried tropical

fruits, apple, spices, and a hint

of Turkish Delight. A nice

combination of richness yet

vibrancy that manages to be

light on its feet. Grows in

body as it opens up. A

refreshing close with good

sapidity.

www.penkridgefarm.co.nz

Price $24

Rating Very good to excellent

Almost a sav blanc-like nose

of sweat and chopped herbs

sashays into pear and florality.

The textural richness takes it

back to the gris camp, some

underlying grassy hints mixing

with ripe stonefruits. There’s

a sweet and sour interplay

going on, which adds to the

freshness. May make a

pinot gris stop and think as

it brings some interesting

drinking to the table.

www.riverbyestate.com

Price $32

Rating Very good to excellent

Subtlety to the nose allowing

hints of musk and Fruit Pastille

to rise, before typical pear

notes come with aeration.

Deceptive power on the

palate, a touch of chewiness

adding to the textural impact

with lively acidity keeping this

nice and vibrant. The creamy

texture builds with aeration

and there’s a lot on offer

here to enjoy now.

www.mishasvineyard.com

Price $24

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Sweet florality, fragrance,

citrus hinting at Rose’s Lime

Corial and Lime Zest, wisps of

peach and stonefruit, very

engaging. Fatter mouth-feel,

before a shaft of tanginess

akin to grapefruit rushes in

giving a lip-smacking

element to the close, some

spice and pepper with air.

The nose grows adding

touches of orange and

pepper, the palate creamy,

but fresh. Delightful.

www.riverbyestate.com

Price $25

Rating Very good to excellent

Attractively floral again, soap

flakes, citrus, a saline aspect

that shifts from the salty to a

steely/minerally character.

Crisp, bright palate, citrus and

stonefruits to the fore, wisps of

fruit pith joining the mix, the

supple, rounded finish lifted

by a nice touch of acidity.

Aeration brings some fresh

lime juice into play. Nice,

fresh, summer drinking.

www.julestaylor.com

Price $29.99

Rating Very good to excellent

Inviting nose, a waft of

oyster shell, citrus, white

flowers, fresh herbs, ripe

peach, with time, fragrance

reminiscent of lavender

appears. Creamy and rich in

the mouth before that sea

shell freshness lifts the

palate, spice notes evolving

with air. A lovely

combination of richness

and freshness, delightfully

expressive, brimming with

flavour. Splendid now.

www.villamariawines.com