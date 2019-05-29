Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Sizing up Otago's 2017 pinot noirs

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I've recently had the opportunity to taste my way through a swathe of 2017 pinot noirs from Otago.

    The 2017s are the dominant vintage in the market at the moment, though probably won't be around for too long as many wineries had significantly lower yields in 2017, while 2018's, from that hot "solar'' vintage, are already trickling on to the shelves, offering a fascinating comparison with the cooler 2017 vintage.

    • Central Otago winery Rockburn won trophies at the International Cool Climate Wine Show (ICCWS) in Australia over the weekend for its 2016 pinot noir, which was named "Best International Wine (imported)'' and "Best New Zealand Wine''

     

    2017 Quartz Reef
    Bendigo Single Vineyard
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $49
    Rating: Excellent

    Bright and fresh nose,subtlety, a sweet accent to the perfume, underlyingsavoury, raspberry andspice notes, adding thyme and rosemary with time. Sweeter fruit initially inthe red fruit/raspberryspectrum with a fine tannic backbone, this swells in the glass, developing a fleshiness and delightful flow through the palate. Nice balance here and excellent potential.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

     

     

    2017 Rockburn
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $45
    Rating: Excellent to outstanding

    Tilled earth, dark fruits, savoury elements and rhubarb. Powerful fruit leads the palate with leadpencil and stoney/schisty notes in support, backed by a fine tannic backbone and a little fruit pithy chewiness. The complexity, fruit intensity and structure bodes well for the future, yet this is alsodelightful now.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

     

     

    2017 Mount Edward
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $49
    Rating: Very good to excellent

    Powerful, fresh nose, savoury, brambly wild herb notes with fresh lift; some oak spice with time. Dark fruits, licorice, spice, a youthfully sappy quality. The palate shows a vibrantly brash, youthful character at first, adding red fruits into the mix. Aeration sees this fatten up nicely, suggesting that a little time will be a good friend here.

    www.aronuiwines.co.nz

     

     

    2017 Mondillo
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $45 (not yet released)
    Rating: Excellent

    Intense, sweetly-fruited nose with liqueur fruits, berry compote and spice. Dark cherry and dark fruits are a foil for the charry oak, while aeration increases the complexity with savoury, earth and wild herb notes adding interest. A bold, ripe and powerful style with an almost southern Rhone perfume that will be even more sumptuous on release.

    www.mondillo.com

     

     

    2017 Coal Pit Tiwha
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $57
    Rating: Very good

    A wild & funky element leads with red fruits, herbal notes and leather sweeping in. Noticeably sweetly fruited, providing some confectionery notes, yet the palate has a cooler,juicy crunchy feel, playing a little in the sweet and sour spectrum. The palate follows the nose, adding earthy touches before flowing to a bright, lifted, red-fruited finish. Upfront appeal.

    www.coalpitwine.com

     

     

    2017 Maude
    East Meets West Reserve
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $45
    Rating: Excellent

    The nose keeps shifting; at times blueberry, raspberry, florality, savoury notes, char and bramble. At first, youthfully chewy and powerfully tannic with a whole bunch of sappy, stalky notes.  This wine marches to the beat of its own drum, with time
    unfurling suppleness and glimpses of the complexity and texture that lie waiting. It should be a fascinating journey.

    www.maudewines.com

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     