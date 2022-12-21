Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Summer sips for the savvy spender

    By Mark Henderson
    The November and early December weather didn’t exactly shine with the promise of warm, sunny evenings where you’d want to fire up the BBQ, but I remain hopefully optimistic.

    Mortgage interest rates and cost of living hikes are impacting many people’s budgets so today’s selection of BBQ (or anytime) friendly reds from two trusted family-owned Aussie wineries offer honesty and generosity at wallet-friendly prices.

    Note that promo pricing will make these even better value!

    2020 Brown Brothers Origins Series Victoria Cabernet Sauvignon

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Chocolate & chestnut, 
    fruit pastilles, plum, 
    darker fruit notes, 
    fragrance. Ripe and 
    mouthfilling, summer 
    sun in a glass. Supple 
    and fruity, a touch of 
    chewiness adding to 
    the textural backbone. 
    Adds charry touches 
    on the finish. Evolves 
    nicely in the glass, the 
    lively acidity more 
    evident brings some 
    nice freshness to the 
    mix and a salivatory 
    aspect to the close. 

    www.brownbrothers.com.au

    2021 Taylors Estate Clare Valley/Limestone Coast Merlot 

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Excellent

    Spicy notes, savoury 
    nuances, dried herbs, 
    dark chocolate, red 
    berries, rather inviting. 
    Nice depth to this, 
    brimming with fruit 
    flavour, adding dark 
    cherry, pencil lead and 
    shavings. Good grip 
    on the palate will 
    marry well with food 
    too, fruit sweet yet 
    closes dry. The red 
    fruits move to a darker 
    register with aeration. 
    Lots to enjoy for the 
    $$.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2018 Brown Brothers Origins Series Heathcote Shiraz

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Very Good 

    Gravel dust, smoke, 
    chocolate, spices, 
    fruit in support. 
    Rounded in the 
    mouth, sweetly 
    fruited, a touch of 
    graphite while there’s 
    a hint of tangy 
    freshness bringing a 
    nice lift to this. You’re 
    not expecting a 
    revelatory experience 
    at this price point, but 
    this is an honest 
    wine, ripe and 
    supple, that will bring 
    a smile to your face. 

    www.brownbrothers.com.au

    2020 Brown Brothers Origins Series Heathcote Merlot

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Good to Very Good

    A wild & funky 
    nuance leads, 
    evolving to charry 
    notes, wisps of 
    fragrance, fruit in the 
    wings. Oaky 
    characters lead the 
    palate, some leaf & 
    herbs, berryfruits, a 
    drier feel in the 
    mouth. Some grip 
    and chewiness here 
    while aeration brings 
    a bittersweet nutty 
    character into play. 
    Uncomplicated and 
    straightforward.

    www.brownbrothers.com.au

    2020 Taylors Estate Limestone Coast/Clare Valley Shiraz

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Bursting with 
    berryfruits, hints of 
    florality, a smoky 
    nuance, oak scents 
    too, building with 
    time. Oak notes 
    evident on the palate, 
    a savoury quality, 
    berryfruits, bright 
    acidity adding lift 
    while there’s some 
    tannic grip also. 
    Nicely integrated and 
    together, good 
    flavour intensity, lots 
    to enjoy here, right in 
    the slot to open now.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2020 Taylors Estate Limestone Coast/Clare Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Excellent

    An attractive leafiness 
    & herbal quality leaps 
    from the glass, 
    backed by a mix of 
    red fruits, cassis, and 
    light oak seasoning, 
    tea-leaf with time. The 
    palate has some real 
    grip & chew giving 
    structural backbone 
    and while the fruit is 
    ripe it doesn’t stray 
    into over-sweetness. 
    Lovely integration, 
    excellent length, nice 
    vibrancy, great bang 
    for your buck here.

    www.taylorswines.com.au