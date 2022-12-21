Summer sips for the savvy spender

The November and early December weather didn’t exactly shine with the promise of warm, sunny evenings where you’d want to fire up the BBQ, but I remain hopefully optimistic.

Mortgage interest rates and cost of living hikes are impacting many people’s budgets so today’s selection of BBQ (or anytime) friendly reds from two trusted family-owned Aussie wineries offer honesty and generosity at wallet-friendly prices.

Note that promo pricing will make these even better value!

2020 Brown Brothers Origins Series Victoria Cabernet Sauvignon

Chocolate & chestnut,

fruit pastilles, plum,

darker fruit notes,

fragrance. Ripe and

mouthfilling, summer

sun in a glass. Supple

and fruity, a touch of

chewiness adding to

the textural backbone.

Adds charry touches

on the finish. Evolves

nicely in the glass, the

lively acidity more

evident brings some

nice freshness to the

mix and a salivatory

aspect to the close.

www.brownbrothers.com.au

2021 Taylors Estate Clare Valley/Limestone Coast Merlot

Spicy notes, savoury

nuances, dried herbs,

dark chocolate, red

berries, rather inviting.

Nice depth to this,

brimming with fruit

flavour, adding dark

cherry, pencil lead and

shavings. Good grip

on the palate will

marry well with food

too, fruit sweet yet

closes dry. The red

fruits move to a darker

register with aeration.

Lots to enjoy for the

$$.

www.taylorswines.com.au

2018 Brown Brothers Origins Series Heathcote Shiraz

Gravel dust, smoke,

chocolate, spices,

fruit in support.

Rounded in the

mouth, sweetly

fruited, a touch of

graphite while there’s

a hint of tangy

freshness bringing a

nice lift to this. You’re

not expecting a

revelatory experience

at this price point, but

this is an honest

wine, ripe and

supple, that will bring

a smile to your face.

www.brownbrothers.com.au

2020 Brown Brothers Origins Series Heathcote Merlot

A wild & funky

nuance leads,

evolving to charry

notes, wisps of

fragrance, fruit in the

wings. Oaky

characters lead the

palate, some leaf &

herbs, berryfruits, a

drier feel in the

mouth. Some grip

and chewiness here

while aeration brings

a bittersweet nutty

character into play.

Uncomplicated and

straightforward.

www.brownbrothers.com.au

2020 Taylors Estate Limestone Coast/Clare Valley Shiraz

Bursting with

berryfruits, hints of

florality, a smoky

nuance, oak scents

too, building with

time. Oak notes

evident on the palate,

a savoury quality,

berryfruits, bright

acidity adding lift

while there’s some

tannic grip also.

Nicely integrated and

together, good

flavour intensity, lots

to enjoy here, right in

the slot to open now.

www.taylorswines.com.au

2020 Taylors Estate Limestone Coast/Clare Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

An attractive leafiness

& herbal quality leaps

from the glass,

backed by a mix of

red fruits, cassis, and

light oak seasoning,

tea-leaf with time. The

palate has some real

grip & chew giving

structural backbone

and while the fruit is

ripe it doesn’t stray

into over-sweetness.

Lovely integration,

excellent length, nice

vibrancy, great bang

for your buck here.

www.taylorswines.com.au