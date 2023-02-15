Wonderful selection of reds

I eagerly look forward to the Gimblett Gravels Dozen: this 13th rendition marks the second in a trio of wonderful vintages with my high expectations being met.

Once again chosen by Australian MW Andrew Caillard, this 2020 vintage selection comprises eight blended reds and four Syrahs, which I’ve split for ease into the six lowest and six highest-priced wines.

Note that the Trinity Hill is now sold out at the winery, having moved on to the ’21 though some of the ’20 may remain around the traps. The Babich is due for July release and for the Mission you’ll have to wait until next year.

2020 Stonecroft Reserve Gimblett Gravels Syrah

PriceRating

A gamey aspect here,

bacon fat, charcuterie,

gravel dust, darker

notes, some oak too.

Sweet fruited lift,

perhaps raspberry,

rather than a bruiser this

is medium-bodied with

good flavour persistence

and balance. Fleshes out

nicely in the glass,

savoury notes and

textural chewiness

growing. Rather

drinkable already but I

suspect more to come

with time.

www.stonecroft.co.nz

2020 Squawking Magpie Stoned Crow Gimblett Gravels Syrah

PriceRating

Fragrant florality vies

with gamy charcuterie

notes and a little funky

quality. Darker fruited,

there’s sweet fruit lift to

this yet a tangy back

drop and grainy tannins

bring nice balance. A

stayer rather than a

sprinter, the wine slowly

revealing itself, nice

complexity with savoury

elements building. The

sucrosity evident on the

close. Good elements

for the future.

www.squawkingmagpie.co.nz

2020 Esk Valley Artisanal Series Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot

PriceRating

Bold fruit, dark cherry,

blackberry with black

tea and dusty qualities.

Rich & creamy entry

then a sense of

crunchiness and

freshness. Fruit

richness and earthy

touches neatly fill out its

medium-weight frame

lifted by a nice acid

backbone. Structure

here too, yet this is

already drinking

superbly. Post reveal,

superb value for money.

www.eskvalleywines.com

2020 Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels The Gimblett

PriceRating

Cassis/blackcurrant fruit leads,

perfumed florality

and a touch of spice.

Open & inviting,

creamy and fleshy,

lovely fruit depth and

integration adding a

stony/gravelly note

on nose and palate

with time. Delightfully

engaging close.

Quite a charmer that

almost begs to be

enjoyed now, though

I’m sure this will also

age with grace.

www.trinityhill.com

2020 Mission Jewelstone Gimblett Gravels Antoine

PriceRating

Dusty gravel, attractive leafy

freshness, perfumed

florality, fruit neatly

in balance. Ripe yet

not sweet,

powerfully chewy

tannins underpin the

long, dry close.

Tannic grip yes, yet

wonderfully

balanced, there’s a

quiet fruit intensity

and seamless flow

through the mouth.

The tannic structure

swells but the fruit

keeps pace. Superb,

very nicely done.

www.missionestate.co.nz

2020 Babich Winemaker’s Reserve Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Merlot

PriceRating

Blackcurrant, blackberry,

fragrance building as it

opens up, earthy

touches, wood smoke,

rosemary. Tauter than

the nose might suggest.

Powerfully grippy

tannins the framework,

fruit the flesh to fill it out.

The fruit sweetness

becomes more apparent

with time and while this

is very much built for the

future and crying out for

time, there’s clear

potential.

www.babichwines.com