Wonderful selection of reds

Once again chosen by Australian MW Andrew Caillard, this 2020 vintage selection comprises eight blended reds and four Syrahs, which I’ve split for ease into the six lowest and six highest-priced wines.
Note that the Trinity Hill is now sold out at the winery, having moved on to the ’21 though some of the ’20 may remain around the traps. The Babich is due for July release and for the Mission you’ll have to wait until next year.
2020 Stonecroft Reserve Gimblett Gravels Syrah
Rating Excellent
A gamey aspect here,
bacon fat, charcuterie,
gravel dust, darker
notes, some oak too.
Sweet fruited lift,
perhaps raspberry,
rather than a bruiser this
is medium-bodied with
good flavour persistence
and balance. Fleshes out
nicely in the glass,
savoury notes and
textural chewiness
growing. Rather
drinkable already but I
suspect more to come
with time.
2020 Squawking Magpie Stoned Crow Gimblett Gravels Syrah
Rating Excellent
Fragrant florality vies
with gamy charcuterie
notes and a little funky
quality. Darker fruited,
there’s sweet fruit lift to
this yet a tangy back
drop and grainy tannins
bring nice balance. A
stayer rather than a
sprinter, the wine slowly
revealing itself, nice
complexity with savoury
elements building. The
sucrosity evident on the
close. Good elements
for the future.
2020 Esk Valley Artisanal Series Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot
Rating Excellent
Bold fruit, dark cherry,
blackberry with black
tea and dusty qualities.
Rich & creamy entry
then a sense of
crunchiness and
freshness. Fruit
richness and earthy
touches neatly fill out its
medium-weight frame
lifted by a nice acid
backbone. Structure
here too, yet this is
already drinking
superbly. Post reveal,
superb value for money.
2020 Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels The Gimblett
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Cassis/blackcurrant fruit leads,
perfumed florality
and a touch of spice.
Open & inviting,
creamy and fleshy,
lovely fruit depth and
integration adding a
stony/gravelly note
on nose and palate
with time. Delightfully
engaging close.
Quite a charmer that
almost begs to be
enjoyed now, though
I’m sure this will also
age with grace.
2020 Mission Jewelstone Gimblett Gravels Antoine
Rating Outstanding
Dusty gravel, attractive leafy
freshness, perfumed
florality, fruit neatly
in balance. Ripe yet
not sweet,
powerfully chewy
tannins underpin the
long, dry close.
Tannic grip yes, yet
wonderfully
balanced, there’s a
quiet fruit intensity
and seamless flow
through the mouth.
The tannic structure
swells but the fruit
keeps pace. Superb,
very nicely done.
2020 Babich Winemaker’s Reserve Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Merlot
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Blackcurrant, blackberry,
fragrance building as it
opens up, earthy
touches, wood smoke,
rosemary. Tauter than
the nose might suggest.
Powerfully grippy
tannins the framework,
fruit the flesh to fill it out.
The fruit sweetness
becomes more apparent
with time and while this
is very much built for the
future and crying out for
time, there’s clear
potential.