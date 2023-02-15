Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Wonderful selection of reds

    By Mark Henderson
    I eagerly look forward to the Gimblett Gravels Dozen: this 13th rendition marks the second in a trio of wonderful vintages with my high expectations being met.

    Once again chosen by Australian MW Andrew Caillard, this 2020 vintage selection comprises eight blended reds and four Syrahs, which I’ve split for ease into the six lowest and six highest-priced wines.

    Note that the Trinity Hill is now sold out at the winery, having moved on to the ’21 though some of the ’20 may remain around the traps. The Babich is due for July release and for the Mission you’ll have to wait until next year.

     

    2020 Stonecroft Reserve Gimblett Gravels Syrah 

    Price RRP $60
    Rating Excellent

    A gamey aspect here, 
    bacon fat, charcuterie, 
    gravel dust, darker 
    notes, some oak too. 
    Sweet fruited lift, 
    perhaps raspberry, 
    rather than a bruiser this 
    is medium-bodied with 
    good flavour persistence 
    and balance. Fleshes out 
    nicely in the glass, 
    savoury notes and 
    textural chewiness 
    growing. Rather 
    drinkable already but I 
    suspect more to come 
    with time.

    www.stonecroft.co.nz

     

    2020 Squawking Magpie Stoned Crow Gimblett Gravels Syrah 

    Price $49.95
    Rating Excellent

    Fragrant florality vies 
    with gamy charcuterie 
    notes and a little funky 
    quality. Darker fruited, 
    there’s sweet fruit lift to 
    this yet a tangy back
    drop and grainy tannins 
    bring nice balance. A 
    stayer rather than a 
    sprinter, the wine slowly 
    revealing itself, nice 
    complexity with savoury 
    elements building. The 
    sucrosity evident on the 
    close. Good elements 
    for the future.

    www.squawkingmagpie.co.nz

     

    2020 Esk Valley Artisanal Series Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Bold fruit, dark cherry, 
    blackberry with black 
    tea and dusty qualities. 
    Rich & creamy entry 
    then a sense of 
    crunchiness and 
    freshness. Fruit 
    richness and earthy 
    touches neatly fill out its 
    medium-weight frame 
    lifted by a nice acid 
    backbone. Structure 
    here too, yet this is 
    already drinking 
    superbly. Post reveal, 
    superb value for money.

    www.eskvalleywines.com

     

    2020 Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels The Gimblett 

    Price RRP $39.99
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Cassis/blackcurrant fruit leads, 
    perfumed florality 
    and a touch of spice. 
    Open & inviting, 
    creamy and fleshy, 
    lovely fruit depth and 
    integration adding a 
    stony/gravelly note 
    on nose and palate 
    with time. Delightfully 
    engaging close. 
    Quite a charmer that 
    almost begs to be 
    enjoyed now, though 
    I’m sure this will also 
    age with grace.

    www.trinityhill.com

     

    2020 Mission Jewelstone Gimblett Gravels Antoine 

    Price RRP $50
    Rating Outstanding 

    Dusty gravel, attractive leafy 
    freshness, perfumed 
    florality, fruit neatly 
    in balance. Ripe yet 
    not sweet, 
    powerfully chewy 
    tannins underpin the 
    long, dry close. 
    Tannic grip yes, yet 
    wonderfully 
    balanced, there’s a 
    quiet fruit intensity 
    and seamless flow 
    through the mouth. 
    The tannic structure 
    swells but the fruit 
    keeps pace. Superb, 
    very nicely done.

    www.missionestate.co.nz

     

    2020 Babich Winemaker’s Reserve Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Merlot 

    Price RRP $34.95
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Blackcurrant, blackberry, 
    fragrance building as it 
    opens up, earthy 
    touches, wood smoke, 
    rosemary. Tauter than 
    the nose might suggest. 
    Powerfully grippy 
    tannins the framework, 
    fruit the flesh to fill it out. 
    The fruit sweetness 
    becomes more apparent 
    with time and while this 
    is very much built for the 
    future and crying out for 
    time, there’s clear 
    potential.

    www.babichwines.com